Derby County news: Rams casting eye over 28-year-old ahead of potential swoop

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

With Derby County set to play in the Championship again next season, it will be intriguing to see how they will fare under the guidance of Wayne Rooney.

Whilst the 35-year-old initially made a positive start to his managerial career by winning five of his first seven games in charge of the club, he was unable to maintain this momentum during the closing stages of the previous campaign.

Having avoided relegation by the skin of their teeth in May, the Rams know that they will need to improve later this year in order to avoid the prospect of being dragged into another battle for survival.

Whilst Rooney is currently unable to pay fees for players due to the fact that his side are still under a transfer embargo, he could seek solace in the form of the free-agent market this summer.

One of the individuals who is currently looking to earn a deal at Pride Park is Ravel Morrison.

According to the Derby Telegraph, Rooney is currently casting his eye on the attacking midfielder who has been invited to train with the Rams as part of their pre-season camp.

Morrison has been without a club since January following ADO Den Haag's decision to part ways with him.

Certainly no stranger to life in the Championship, the attacking midfielder has featured at this level for the likes of Queens Park Rangers, Middlesbrough and Birmingham City during his career.

Morrison's inability to settle at a club has severely hampered his development as he has played for seven different sides since leaving West Ham United on a permanent basis in 2015.

1 of 15 How many games did Italy win at Euro 2020? 4 7 6 5

GIVEMESPORT's Joshua Cole says...

Although Derby desperately need to bolster their squad following the max exodus of players this summer, they may find it beneficial to steer clear of taking a risk on Morrison.

Whilst the attacking midfielder has been directly involved in 14 goals in 58 appearances at this particular level, his last meaningful contribution in the Championship came during his spell at QPR in 2014.

With there being no guarantee that he will able to rediscover his previous form, Morrison may find it difficult to force his way into Derby's starting eleven due to the presence of Louie Sibley and Tom Lawrence.

Instead of offering Morrison a deal in the coming weeks, the Rams ought to instead switch their focus to drafting in individuals who have a proven track-record of delivering the goods on a consistent basis.

Transfer News LIVE: Smith Rowe staying, Maddison to Arsenal, Abraham to West Ham

Enter Giveaway

News Now - Sport News