Lewis Hamilton has slammed the racial abuse towards England's Marcus Rashford, Jadon Sancho and Bukayo Saka.

England reached the final of Euro 2020, their first at a major tournament in 55 years. They started well with Luke Shaw scoring early in the game but Italy fought back, making it 1-1 thanks to Leonardo Bonucci.

The match eventually went to penalties where the Azzurri won 3-2. Jordan Pickford made the first save of the shootout but England lost the advantage when Rashford's spot-kick hit the post.

Later, Italy goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma saved the kicks of both Sancho and Saka to seal victory for his nation.

Following the match, Rashford, Sancho and Saka, all three were subjected to racist abuse on social media, something which has been criticised by many that include England captain Harry Kane, manager Gareth Southgate and the nation's Prime Minister Boris Johnson.

Hamilton expressed his displeasure towards the abuse, saying, as quoted by Sky Sports:

"The racial abuse on social media towards our players after yesterday's game is unacceptable. This sort of ignorance has to be stopped. Tolerance and respect for players of colour should not be conditional. Our humanity should not be conditional."

The 36-year-old also posted a picture of Rashford, Sancho and Saka on Instagram with a long caption condemning the abuse.

It is truly sad to see that even at this day and age, racism has become an issue. While people should have been proud of Rashford, Sancho and Saka for representing England in the Euros and having the character to take a penalty at such a crucial stage, they opted to racially abuse them.

This was the first time England reached the final of a major tournament in 55 years and all the players deserve to be praised for their efforts, not abused.

While the possibility of racial abuse towards footballers doesn't seem to end, we can only hope that it can reduce in the coming years.

