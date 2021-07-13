Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Sergio Perez is reportedly on course to sign a new contract with Red Bull that will see him remain as Max Verstappen's team-mate for at least another season in 2022.

The Mexican has settled in pretty well at his new team for 2021 and already has a win on the board as he picked up the pieces following Max Verstappen's retirement and Lewis Hamilton's mistake.

Indeed, a number of other fine drives have helped Red Bull build a good lead in the Constructors' championship and it's clear he is having a positive impact with the experience he brings to the team alongside the mercurial Verstappen.

According to Marca, then, there is a willingness from both sides to get an extension to his current deal - currently running to just the end of this season - sorted, and talks are well underway to do exactly that.

The only issue that needs to be ironed out, according to the report, is the term of the new deal with Red Bull apparently eyeing just the one extra year initially for 2022 and Perez looking for a little longer to get to 2023.

That appears to be the main thing left that really needs to be sorted, though, and so we could well see the Mexican's renewal getting announced sooner rather than later with his current team.

News Now - Sport News