WWE RAW: Nikki A.S.H confident ahead of Money in the Bank after Fatal 4-Way win

The latest instalment of Monday Night RAW gave us a sneak peek of what to expect from Money in the Bank this Sunday.

Sparks flew once again between Rhea Ripley and Charlotte Flair, and a Fatal 4-Way fight took place between the MITB Ladder Match contenders.

Alexa Bliss, Asuka, Naomi and Nikki A.S.H fought it out in a thrilling pay-per-view build up match, with the new superhero in town coming out on top.

The fight looked like it could have been anyone's to take – with strong individual performances from all four stars. Alexa Bliss ended up distracted by Eva Marie and Doudrop, who appeared ringside during the match.

It eventually boiled down to a battle between Nikki A.S.H and Asuka for the pin – with Almost a Superhero Nikki finally getting the better of former RAW champion The Empress of Tomorrow.

Backstage, Nikki A.S.H celebrated her win and spoke about her chances of doing it all again on Sunday during the Money in the Bank Ladder Match.

"Tonight I rose from the ashes," the Scot told Kevin Patrick. "Defeating and pinning Asuka who won last year's Money in the Bank – it's such a wonderful feeling. This momentum is not stopping, we keep going, we keep gaining momentum, keep riding this wave to the top of that ladder!

"This Sunday, Nikki A.S.H, Almost a Superhero – I'm going to climb that ladder and I'm coming to save the day!"

All bets will be off come Sunday night when Nikki A.S.H's confidence will really matter. She will be looking to recreate last night's victory on the red brand to get her hands on the briefcase and the all-important contract.

Can she fight off Bliss, Asuka and Naomi once more? Find out on July 16th at Money in the Bank.

