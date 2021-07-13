Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

F1 Sprint makes its Formula 1 debut this weekend as the British Grand Prix hosts the new-look format as one of three trials for this season.

Here, we bring you a guide on F1's new idea, and how it's all going to work this weekend at Silverstone...

Friday

Friday sees the usual practice session first thing in the morning before the shake-up of the weekend schedule really begins.

A qualifying session - following the same format as what we normally see on Saturday - will play out on Friday afternoon, setting the grid for the sprint race qualifying the following day.

Saturday

Another practice session takes place on Saturday morning before a 100km sprint race acts as a qualifying session for Sunday's Grand Prix.

The race will be 17 laps around the Silverstone circuit with 3 points for the winner, 2 points for second place and 1 point for third place.

There will be no pit-stops and the action should last around half an hour on Saturday afternoon, with it also setting the grid for Sunday's main event.

Sunday

As with every other Grand Prix weekend, the main race takes place on Sunday with a full complement of laps, pit-stops and all the trials and tribulations a full race brings at the pinnacle of motorsport.

News Now - Sport News