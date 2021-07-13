British Grand Prix: What is F1 Sprint? How will it work at Silverstone this weekend?
F1 Sprint makes its Formula 1 debut this weekend as the British Grand Prix hosts the new-look format as one of three trials for this season.
Here, we bring you a guide on F1's new idea, and how it's all going to work this weekend at Silverstone...
Friday
Friday sees the usual practice session first thing in the morning before the shake-up of the weekend schedule really begins.
A qualifying session - following the same format as what we normally see on Saturday - will play out on Friday afternoon, setting the grid for the sprint race qualifying the following day.
Saturday
Another practice session takes place on Saturday morning before a 100km sprint race acts as a qualifying session for Sunday's Grand Prix.
The race will be 17 laps around the Silverstone circuit with 3 points for the winner, 2 points for second place and 1 point for third place.
There will be no pit-stops and the action should last around half an hour on Saturday afternoon, with it also setting the grid for Sunday's main event.
Sunday
As with every other Grand Prix weekend, the main race takes place on Sunday with a full complement of laps, pit-stops and all the trials and tribulations a full race brings at the pinnacle of motorsport.