Gran Turismo 7: Car List Revealed

Excitement is slowly increasing in the gaming community for Gran Tursimo 7 and we have all the details following the car list being revealed.

The upcoming racing game should be the best one so far in the franchise, but sadly there is still a bit of a wait until release, with it being expected to come out next year.

It isn’t easy for racing games to break into the gaming world, as popular franchises like F1, Gran Turismo and Forza Horizon are always competing with each other, and therefore Gran Turismo has to make sure their upcoming game meets expectations.

Before release, one of the big things that players look out for is the car list, and they will be excited to hear some of the cars that have already been confirmed.

Gran Turismo 7 Car List Has Been Revealed

We have not found out all the cars revealed in the game, but we are sure that over time, more and more cars will be announced and confirmed.

Acura NSX

Acura NSX GT3

Aston Martin DB11

Aston Martin DBR9

BAC Mono

Chevrolet C2 Corvette

Chevrolet C3 Corvette

Chevrolet C7 R

Dodge Viper/GTS

Dodge Viper GT3

Ford GT40

Ford GT

Jaguar E-Type

Lamborghini Murcielago

Lamborghini Diablo

Mazda RX-Vision GT3

Porsche 917

Porsche Carrera GT

Porsche 996 GT1

Subaru WRX GT3

Toyota Supra GT3

This is already quite a big list and features some really good cars, so hopefully this continues and we see some more great cars across the years added to the list ahead of its release.

