Gran Turismo 7: Car List Revealed
Excitement is slowly increasing in the gaming community for Gran Tursimo 7 and we have all the details following the car list being revealed.
The upcoming racing game should be the best one so far in the franchise, but sadly there is still a bit of a wait until release, with it being expected to come out next year.
Read More: Gran Turismo 7: What is the release date?
It isn’t easy for racing games to break into the gaming world, as popular franchises like F1, Gran Turismo and Forza Horizon are always competing with each other, and therefore Gran Turismo has to make sure their upcoming game meets expectations.
Before release, one of the big things that players look out for is the car list, and they will be excited to hear some of the cars that have already been confirmed.
Read More: Gran Turismo 7: Release Date, Beta, Car List, PC Download, Xbox And More
Gran Turismo 7 Car List Has Been Revealed
We have not found out all the cars revealed in the game, but we are sure that over time, more and more cars will be announced and confirmed.
- Acura NSX
- Acura NSX GT3
- Aston Martin DB11
- Aston Martin DBR9
- BAC Mono
- Chevrolet C2 Corvette
- Chevrolet C3 Corvette
- Chevrolet C7 R
- Dodge Viper/GTS
- Dodge Viper GT3
- Ford GT40
- Ford GT
- Jaguar E-Type
- Lamborghini Murcielago
- Lamborghini Diablo
- Mazda RX-Vision GT3
- Porsche 917
- Porsche Carrera GT
- Porsche 996 GT1
- Subaru WRX GT3
- Toyota Supra GT3
This is already quite a big list and features some really good cars, so hopefully this continues and we see some more great cars across the years added to the list ahead of its release.
You can find all of the latest Esports and Gaming News right here at GiveMeSport.News Now - Sport News