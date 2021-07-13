Jake Paul vs Tyron Woodley: Social media star receives support from seven-weight boxing champion

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

YouTuber turned boxer Jake Paul has received huge praise from seven-weight world champion Amanda Serrano after his arrival on the scene.

The 24-year-old social media star has been training ferociously ahead of his upcoming fight with former UFC welterweight champion Tyron Woodley, which was announced to be taking place in his hometown of Cleveland, Ohio, United States.

Paul has got to this stage in his career after beating AnEsonGib, Nate Robinson and Ben Askren in his first three professional fights, all of which ended in stoppages, and is being trained by former cruiserweight world champion BJ Flores.

In his training camp, he has been joined by the current WBC, WBO and IBO world female featherweight champion Amanda Serrano, who had some kind words to say about Paul in the build-up to his crunch clash in Cleveland.

Amanda Serrano hails Jake Paul

Serrano is a well-respected fighter who has won world titles at an astonishing seven different weight categories in her career, including Super Feather, Feather, Light, Super Bantam, Bantam, Super Light and Super Fly.

The Puerto Rican has one defeat to her name from 42 fights with an impressive 30 KOs from 40 victories and one draw and has been dazzled with what she's seen from Paul.

Serrano, 32, said on Twitter: "Wow, this guy Jake Paul isn't playing. He is putting in the work like no other. This is the reason why he's improving daily.

"BJ Flores is an excellent trainer with a sharp eye for accurate execution. After my fight, I'll sit front row and watch his KO! Oh yeah, he's getting it."

She is expected to be fighting Erika Cruz in her next fight while Paul will look to continue to move up the boxing ranks. Who knows where he can go next if he manages to take down Woodley on 29th August 2021.

The world is at his feet and boxing fans are eager to watch him.

