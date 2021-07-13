Watford news: Hornets transfer stance regarding forward's future becomes clearer

Watford's brisk start to the summer transfer window continued earlier this month as they sealed deals for Joshua King and Peter Etebo.

King, who has previously played in the Premier League for Everton and AFC Bournemouth, will be determined to prove his worth at this level next season after making the switch to Vicarage Road.

Meanwhile, Etebo will be looking to convince Watford to sign him on a permanent basis next summer following the club's decision to sign him on an initial loan deal from Stoke City which includes an option to buy.

Having already drafted in a plethora of fresh faces, it will be intriguing to see whether manager Xisco Munoz opts to make any further alterations to his squad before his side face Aston Villa on the opening weekend of the 2021/22 Premier League season next month.

When you consider that Watford currently have the likes of King, Ashley Fletcher, Troy Deeney, Joao Pedro, Andre Gray and Emmanuel Dennis at their disposal, new arrival Kwadwo Baah may find it difficult to force his way into the club's match-day squad in the coming months.

A recent report from the Watford Observer suggested that the teenager could be allowed to leave on a temporary basis in the coming months by the Hornets in order to prevent his development from stalling.

Before sealing a move to Watford in May, Baah made 34 appearances in all competitions for Rochdale during the previous campaign in which he provided five direct goal contributions.

In a fresh update concerning the forward's future, it has now been revealed that Watford have seemingly slightly altered their transfer stance.

According to the Watford Observer, Baah is likely to stay at the club until January as the Hornets are keen to fully assess what level the forward will be capable of playing at before deciding on which team to loan him out to.

GIVEMESPORT's Joshua Cole says...

This could turn out to be a wise move by Watford as the last thing they will want to do is to send Baah to a club who will not be able to guarantee him regular first-team football.

Whilst it may be too soon for the forward to feature in the top-flight, there is no reason why the Hornets cannot take a closer look at him by offering him the chance to feature in cup competitions next season.

Having averaged a respectable WhoScored match rating of 6.46 in League One last season for Rochdale, it wouldn't be at all surprising if Baah is allowed to join a team in this particular division in January as he knows exactly what it takes to compete at this level.

Providing that the forward is able to make considerable strides in terms of his development, there is no reason why he cannot become a key player for Watford in the not too distant future.

