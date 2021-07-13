Horizon Forbidden West: Rumours suggest more ‘updates’ around the game will be revealed at upcoming Playstation Event

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Horizon Forbidden West fans will be over the moon to hear recent rumours suggesting more information about the game will be revealed at an upcoming Playstation event.

The upcoming action role-playing game set in a futuristic United States of America gives fans an idea of what a post-apocalyptic world could look like.

Players get to explore the open world in the air, on land or even explore lost cities under the sea.

Expectations are certainly high for the game, and we can only hope that any other information we find out before the game is released will furthermore build excitement.

Playstation Event Rumoured To Be On Its Way Will Reveal More About Horizon Forbidden West

We recently had the Playstation State of Play event in July and gamers thought this was the only event we were going to see; however, a rumour has started which is claiming that we will have another event in August.

This was leaked on social media by Robert Serrano, who tweeted that we would also get updates on Horizon Forbidden West at this event.

When is the next Playstation Event?

According to Serrano, the next Playstation Event will happen on the 12th August at 2PM PT, 5PM ET and 11PM CST. This is 9PM GMT. It will be available to stream on Twitch and YouTube.

This is very exciting news, especially due to the fact that Serrano said we will get updates on the next God of War, Horizon Forbidden West, the next generation of PlayStation VR and more.

It has been a while since fans have received any updates around Horizon Forbidden West, and with the first game in the franchise (Horizon Zero Dawn) being so successful, expectations are high.

Therefore, many will be tuning in for this possible event and when we do find out if it will go ahead, we will make sure to update this page.

