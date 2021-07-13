In another lifetime, we could all be playing Gran Turismo 7 right now.

Sadly though, that has not been the case due to the coronavirus pandemic which has choked the gaming industry into submission at times, with many high-profile titles being pushed back significantly due to financial implications.

Sony have come across similar issues as far as their seventh main installation of Gran Turismo is concerned, which is easily one of the most popular racing sims of all time.

The franchise has been so successful, and so hot on the market, that the series holds seven Guinness World Records, including "Highest Selling PlayStation Game and "Largest Number of Cards in a Racing game" just to name two.

With PlayStation 5 consoles being remarkably challenging to get hold of at this time, the developers have made a decision regarding which systems Gran Turismo 7 will be available for.

Is Gran Turismo 7 coming to PS4?

However, there is good news on this front, to all previous-gen gamers across the globe, Sony have confirmed that Gran Turismo 7 will be coming to PS4.

This was announced by PlayStation Studios head Hermen Hulst, who was carrying out a Q&A over on the PlayStation blog.

When asked whether PS4 factors into the development vision for PS Studios and other projects, he said: "It very much is. You can’t build a community of over 110 million PS4 owners and then just walk away from it, right? I think that’d be bad news for fans of PS4, and frankly not very good business."

While this is great news, eventually, those players concerned will eventually make the move to PS5, and whether a free upgrade to the next-gen console will be included by Sony, remains to be seen at this stage.

Nevertheless, it is good to see that Sony is refusing to leave any segments of their community at the side of the race track, or worse, in the gravel.

