Some big PROGRESS related news, as GiveMeSport can exclusive reveal the co-main event for the Chapter 115: For The Hearts That Never Played In Tune show that is set to take place this weekend.

GiveMeSport has learned that British wrestling veteran Jody Fleisch will challenge PROGRESS World Champion Cara Noir for his title at this weekend's PROGRESS Chapter 115: For The Hearts That Never Played In Tune show.

The show will air on Peacock in the US, and on the WWE Network in the UK and in all other international markets on July 17 at 5pm BST (noon EST/9am PST). You can also watch the show on demandPROGRESS.

GiveMeSport reached out to Jody Fleisch for comment on the match, with the BritWres legend having the following to say on the matter:

“I’m really looking forward to my match with Cara. I’m on a good run of form for progress. I know I’m faster. I know I’m stronger. He’s a strange cat and he uses that to his advantage when he gets the chance but there really isn’t much in wrestling that haven’t seen and dealt with. Bring it on.”

Cara Noir has been PROGRESS World Champion since January 19, 2020. At the promotion's Chapter 101 show, Noir defeated NXT UK's Ilja Dragunov, Paul Robinson and Kyle Fletcher in a four-way elimination match to win the vacant championship.

Since then, Cara Noir has successfully defended his title against the likes of Mark Andrews, Dan Maloney and most recently ELIJAH. He'll be hoping for more of the same on Saturday evening against Jody Fleisch.

Jody Fleisch is a British wrestling veteran who made his debut way back in 1996. Throughout his illustrious career, Fleisch has wrestled for the likes of Rev Pro, PROGRESS and Defiant in the UK, as well as Ring of Honor, GCW and PWG over in the US.

