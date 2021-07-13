No More Heroes 3: File Size Confirmed

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

No More Heroes 3 will be released this year and gamers will finally know how much space they need as the file size has been confirmed.

The game, which is a Nintendo Switch exclusive, will be coming out in just over a month's time and the hope is that it will be just as good as the two games prior in the franchise.

With there being so many great games out there on the Switch like Super Smash Bros Ultimate, it is important to know the file size as Switches have a storage limit.

A lot of information around the game has already been revealed, including trailers and gameplay footage.

File Size Confirmed For No More Heroes 3

The file size information has been confirmed due to many seeing it on the Nintendo store, also known as the EShop.

For Nintendo fans wanting to pick up the game, the file size for the game will only take up 6.8 GB of space. With the Switch holding 32 GB of storage, Nintendo fans shouldn’t be too shocked/frustrated by this file size.

Fans were over the moon to see Nintendo release over 20 minutes of gameplay footage at the annual E3 event, and with this footage and the file size confirmed, there is not a lot left to reveal before release.

There are not a lot of Nintendo games that are of this style out right now. Therefore this is a great chance to make No More Heroes 3 into one of the most popular games of this year.

Gaming fans don't have long to wait at all for the release of No More Heroes 3, and hopefully the file size of the game won't get any bigger before it comes out.

