We have some good news for fans of WWE, as Dave Meltzer is reporting that the huge John Cena vs. Roman Reigns Universal Championship match that has been rumoured for SummerSlam next month "is happening".

There were suggestions that, with filming for his new Arygylle film set to commence next month in London, and current COVID restrictions, that John Cena may no longer be able to make the SummerSlam show that WWE had reportedly planned for him to be at.

However, Dave Meltzer noted on the latest Wrestling Observer Radio that he has been told that the big Universal Championship match between Roman Reigns and John Cena will be happening at SummerSlam on August 21 in Las Vegas:

“The movie thing is not a hurdle. This is what I was told today. The movie thing’s not a hurdle, and whatever it is, I don’t know exactly what it is, but the belief is it’s all going down. So, the match is happening.”

The details surrounding Cena's current situation are fairly limited as of right now. It's possible that Cena will either finish filming the movie before SummerSlam, take some time off from filming to wrestle at SummerSlam, or even start filming after the event on August 21.

Regardless, it'll be fantastic news for WWE that Cena can make the show. With fans set to return at SmackDown later this week, Vince McMahon will be turning to all of his top stars for help, and Cena will certainly be one of the names on McMahon's list.

John Cena has not been seen on WWE TV since WrestleMania 36 in April 2020. At the show, Cena was defeated in the first-ever Firefly Fun House match by 'The Fiend' Bray Wyatt, and has been busy with his movie commitments since then.

Thanks to WrestleTalk for the transcription.

