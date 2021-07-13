Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Floyd Mayweather took to social media to troll Conor McGregor's ankle injury which he sustained during his fight against Dustin Poirier.

The Irishman's only professional boxing fight came against Money back in 2017 at the T-Mobile Arena in Paradise, Nevada. Mayweather won the fight via knockout in the tenth round. That was to be his final bout as he retired after it and has only featured in a few exhibition fights since.

However, both Mayweather and McGregor still manage to have a go at one another from time to time and the same has happened now.

The Irishman took on Dustin Poirier for the third time on Saturday at UFC 264 and the fight was going well until the former broke his ankle while stepping back from a punch, rendering him unable to continue. This resulted in Poirier winning the fight via doctor's stoppage.

Later that day, Mayweather confirmed that he placed a bet on The Diamond winning which eventually earned him $85,714. Now, the 44-year-old once again took to social media, this time to have a laugh on his broken ankle.

Mayweather posted a picture of McGregor in which his leg was twisted and it contained the caption:

"Y'all got it twisted. I like how these shoes fit. Now, do the stanky leg."

McGregor isn't someone who shies away from talking and there is a good chance he will come up with some sort of response to this.

Mayweather is without a doubt an extremely competitive sportsman and he never shies away from trash talk but he may have gone a bit too far by mocking an injury.

The broken ankle will keep McGregor out for a while but it will be interesting to see when he returns. UFC President Dana White that a fourth fight between the Irishman and Poirier will take place after his recovery.

