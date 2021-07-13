Celtic transfer news: Journalist provides update on Vasilis Barkas' Hoops future

Celtic goalkeeper Vasilis Barkas is settled at the club and is not considering a loan move away from Glasgow, Sportime editor-in-chief Giannis Chorianopoulos reports.

What's the latest transfer news involving Vasilis Barkas?

Barkas was in and out of the Celtic team last season making 22 appearances, but he has started in both of the Hoops' pre-season friendlies so far against Sheffield Wednesday and Charlton.

According to Chorianopoulos, the Greek international is no longer looking to make a loan exit from Celtic in the summer transfer window.

Which clubs want to sign Barkas?

Barkas has been linked with a return to Greece. The Daily Record reported in April that PAOK were keen on signing the 27-year-old, with clubs in the Netherlands and Belgium also eager to land the goalkeeper.

Sportime also reported that Barkas' former club AEK wanted to sign the 6 ft 4 man on a loan deal.

How did Barkas perform in his first season at Celtic?

Barkas will be eager to prove himself at Celtic next season after an indifferent first year at the club. The 13-cap Greek international arrived to replace Fraser Forster and kept 11 clean sheets, conceding 21 goals in 22 appearances.

Former Bhoys boss Neil Lennon might have expected Barkas to play in more games when he brought the goalkeeper to the club for a reported fee of £4.5m. But it didn't happen that way, and at times he lost his place in the side to the duo of Conor Hazard and Scott Bain.

Which other players at Celtic have come good after an indifferent first season?

All is not lost for Barkas at Celtic. There have been other players throughout the club's history who have recovered from poor first seasons to perform at a high level.

One name that springs to mind is Stiiyan Petrov. The Bulgarian midfielder had a torrid time in his debut year in Glasgow, as he was played at full-back by manager John Barnes and didn't look comfortable in that position.

Petrov was placed in his more natural midfield role the next season by Martin O'Neil and he didn't look back, going on to have six very successful campaigns with the Bhoys in which he won four league titles. Petrov eventually made over 100 appearances for Celtic before sealing a move to Aston Villa.

Barkas may play in a different position, but Petrov's turnaround shows that players can always come back from an underwhelming debut campaign.

