Man United transfer news: Real Madrid grant permission over Raphael Varane deal

According to Sky Sports, Manchester United have been given permission to speak to Real Madrid’s Raphael Varane ahead of a proposed move to Old Trafford.

What’s the latest transfer news involving Raphael Varane?

Fabrizio Romano recently revealed that Man United have made direct contact with Madrid over the potential signing of Varane, although negotiations are not advanced as it stands.

Speaking on the Here We Go Podcast, Romano said, “Manchester United are interested. That’s why Manchester United had direct contact with Real Madrid, but at the moment there is still no agreement.

"They are talking but it is not yet at advanced stages. We have to see the final price that Madrid will ask for Varane because Manchester United are interested, they think personal terms won’t be an issue but now it’s time to see what Real Madrid are asking."

Raphael Varane looks set to be the next DONE DEAL at Man United! Hear the latest on The Football Terrace...

Are Man United negotiating personal terms with Varane?

Sky Sports claim that United have been given permission to speak to Varane and are now negotiating personal terms with the Madrid defender ahead of a possible switch to Old Trafford this summer.

The report suggests that the France international would be willing to make the move to the Manchester club if an agreement can be reached and the Red Devils are expected to enter talks with the Spanish giants over a transfer fee.

Although, United are reportedly not alone in their pursuit of the 28-year-old as Paris Saint-Germain are also interested in the centre-back.

What has Rio Ferdinand said about Varane?

Man United legend Ferdinand recently waxed lyrical over the potential signing of Varane and suggested that the defender would add a winning mentality to the side.

As quoted by Teamtalk, Ferdinand said on his Vibe With Five Podcast, “He brings an absolute winning mentality. I think he’s played in 14 finals and won 14…He knows how to win; he’s got great experience and he’s an unbelievable specimen by the way.

“I’ve been saying alongside Maguire he needs someone with some pace the way Man United play. If you get someone like him, people start thinking 'well we aren’t going to play the ball over the top'. Varane is going to eat that up.”

Would Varane complete United's back four?

Arguably yes, although there are still some questions over who should be picked between the sticks.

United have been crying out for a top quality centre-back to partner Harry Maguire, as last season proved that their other defensive options are not on the level of the England international.

According to WhoScored, Maguire was the Red Devils’ best performing central defender in the Premier League last term with a rating of 7.04; in comparison, Eric Bailly and Victor Lindelof achieved ratings of just 6.41 and 6.69 respectively.

David De Gea and Dean Henderson both had spells between the sticks last term, but neither cemented themselves as the first choice for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer. The Spaniard featured in 26 league games in the 2020/21 campaign, and Henderson made 12 appearances.

The pair have also been linked with moves away from United this summer, adding to the uncertainty around the goalkeeper position.

There are doubts over whether the Red Devils can afford De Gea's wages for much longer if he's not a guaranteed starter, while AC Milan were linked with Henderson last month amid claims he'd leave Old Trafford if he's not granted No.1 status.

Solskjaer must pick his number one to add consistency to the backline next season.

