Liverpool transfer news: Fabrizio Romano update on Mohamed Salah's future

According to famed journalist Fabrizio Romano, Liverpool have held talks with Mohamed Salah this summer regarding a new contract.

What’s the latest transfer news involving Mohamed Salah?

Romano claims that Liverpool and Salah have had talks about extending the Egyptian’s contract at Anfield this summer, however negotiations are not at an advanced stage as it stands.

Speaking to Anfield Watch, Romano said, “This [contract talks between the club and Salah] is not at the final stages yet.”

The journalist added, “They [the club and Salah] have been talking but nothing is advanced yet.”

What has Jurgen Klopp said about Salah?

Klopp recently praised the 29-year-old for his massive development since he joined the club in 2017 and suggested that he is now a goalscoring machine for the Reds.

Speaking in a press conference in May as per the official Liverpool website, Klopp said, “With Mo, from the guy who scores from time to time and is a really good football player to this goalscoring machine is a massive development.

“He is an outstanding signing, but for sure the way he developed, the way he treats himself, the game preparation, the training preparation, training attitude and all these kind of things, that’s exceptional.”

He added, “That’s a real role model and he deserves all that, absolutely.”

How many Premier League goals did Salah score last season?

Salah narrowly missed out on his third Premier League Golden Boot in the 2020/21 campaign as he was edged to the award by Tottenham’s Harry Kane.

The Egyptian netted 22 goals in 37 appearances in England’s top flight last season and also registered a further five assists.

According to WhoScored, Salah had more shots per league game than any other player in Liverpool's squad last term with 3.4 and also made 1.5 key passes each match.

How could Liverpool line-up at the start of the season?

Liverpool are set to reintroduce several of their injured stars ahead of the start of the season, including the defensive trio Virgil van Dijk, Joel Matip and Joe Gomez.

The Reds have added to their defensive ranks with the addition of Ibrahima Konate from RB Leipzig this summer, to avoid a repeat of their centre-back crisis last season.

Liverpool are also looking to reinforce their midfield options as according to recent reports from AS as per Sport Witness, the Reds are among a host of Premier League sides interested in signing Atetico Madrid's Saul Niguez.

Saul could be brought in as a replacement for Gini Wijnaldum who left the club to join PSG upon the expiry of his contract at Anfield.

Here is how Liverpool could line up at the start of the season:

Alisson;

Trent Alexander-Arnold, Ibrahima Konate, Virgil van Dijk, Andy Robertson;

Saul Niguez, Fabinho, Jordan Henderson;

Mohamed Salah, Roberto Firmino, Sadio Mane;

