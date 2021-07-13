Celtic transfer news: Hoops close to completing deal for Premier League player

Celtic are close to completing a deal to sign Watford starlet Bosun Lawal, Football Insider reports.

What's the latest transfer news involving Bosun Lawal?

The report discloses that the 18-year-old has arrived in Glasgow and having already passed a medical will put pen to paper on a three-year deal that will cost the Hoops a six-figure fee due to cross border compensation rules.

The deal looks set to be wrapped up today, at which point Lawal will (unofficially, at least) become the second signing of the Ange Postecoglou era following the recent arrival of Osaze Urhoghide from Sheffield Wednesday.

Does Lawal have a chance of making it in the Celtic first-team?

At 18 years old it might be expecting a lot of the player to break into Celtic's first-team this season. It seems more likely that Lawal will play in the Celtic Colts team, who will be playing in the Lowland League.

Those games will be a test for the teenager, as Lowland League sides will be looking to make a name for themselves by defeating the Celtic and Rangers Colts teams.

Should Lawal perform well in those games though, Postecoglou will be made aware and perhaps a spell in the first-team squad could materialise.

Are Celtic prioritising youth over experience?

If you look at the recent signings made by Celtic, it seems the club are starting to prioritise youth over experience.

Lawal is still a teenager, Urhogide is 21 years old and Liam Shaw, who joined in the summer from Sheffield Wednesday on a pre-contract agreement, is 20 years old. A player who has been linked with a move to Celtic, Israeli winger Liel Abada, is 19 years old.

That suggests the Hoops are looking to build a squad with one eye on the future. There are risks in that strategy as there is no guarantee that these players will settle down in Scotland and some might not simply make the grade with Celtic.

If these signings do succeed though, they could be part of the Hoops team for many years to come.

What will Celtic fans make of the signing?

Some Celtic fans might not be too impressed that it looks as though the Bhoys are set to sign a player who is unlikely to make it into the first-team right away. But the majority of fans will most likely be fine with the arrival of Lawal as long as some more high-profile signings are also made.

If Lawal is announced alongside Abada - who is valued at £3.5m - then it could be considered a good day's transfer business for the club, as Celtic would be finally spending a decent amount of money in the current transfer window.

