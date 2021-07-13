Simone Biles: Gymnastics star admits self doubt ahead of Tokyo Olympic Games

Simone Biles hadn’t competed in competitive gymnastics for almost 18 months prior to this year but she is now ready to make history in Tokyo this summer.

The 24-year-old has transcended the sport, with 30 Olympic and World Championship golds and a plethora of moves named in her honour.

While most gymnasts have careers spanning a single Olympic cycle, the US star will compete in her second Games –– five years on from winning four gold medals in Rio de Janeiro.

However, despite this unparalleled success, Biles has revealed her uncertainty of competing at Tokyo 2020.

In an interview with the BBC, the American admitted to feeling self-doubt “around the World [Championships] and in and around [her] comeback.”

The US icon went on to say: “It’s not easy coming back but we made it work.”

Indeed, Biles has done just that –– winning her seventh national all-around honour at the US National Championships in June, as well as the vault, balance beam and floor titles.

At the US Classic, the Texas-born legend proved that she had even more skills in her armoury when she debuted a Yurchenko double pike vault, which no woman had ever completed before.

The new vault was given a preliminary value of 6.6, making it the highest valued vault in women's gymnastics history.

As she bids for more silverware at Tokyo, Biles is eyeing up an individual all-around triumph. The oldest competitor to win Olympic gold in this event was Simon Amanar of Romania, aged just 20. Only two gymnasts in the history of the sport have ever won gold at Biles’ age.

While these statistics don’t appear to be in the US star’s favour, it would be foolish to write off perhaps the greatest gymnast of all time. After all, this will be no ordinary Olympics and Biles is no ordinary athlete.

