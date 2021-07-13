Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Harry Kane has a special talent for buying free kicks.

The Tottenham Hotspur star is a master at luring defenders into his trap before using his body to drawl fouls.

Whenever Kane looks like he's run into a cul-de-sac, you can bet he'll find a way to emerge from the situation with a free kick at the very least.

It's a fundamental skill for any top striker and one that few are better at than Kane.

However, there is a dark side to this particular footballing quality.

The desire to win free kicks does force footballers, Kane included, to exaggerate or fully feign their injuries after taking a tumble.

It's something we saw in Italy's Euro 2020 quarter-final against Belgium.

Nicolo Barella opened the scoring with an emphatic finish that was made possible by some neat footwork inside the penalty area.

As the Inter Milan star weaved beyond the Belgium defenders, his teammate Ciro Immobile was curled up on the ground and seemingly injured.

Once the ball hit the back of the net, though, Immobile rose to his feet and joined his teammates in celebrating the opening goal.

The incident has since been held up as an example of one of the main issues in modern day football.

During the Euro 2020 final, Kane did something remarkably similar to Immobile that went unnoticed at the time.

England's centre-forward leapt into the air to compete for an aerial ball with Giorgio Chiellini but he failed to get there first.

Chiellini, domineering as ever, headed the ball clear, and Kane fell to the floor inside the penalty area holding his face, presumably in the faint hope that he could convince the referee to give a penalty.

With Kane noticing that England were still on the attack and looking to swing a ball into the box, however, he then rose to his feet and made a dart towards the six-yard box.

You can see the incident below:

We've seen the good, the bad and now the ugly from Kane at Euro 2020.

You can see from Chiellini's reaction that he was far from happy with Kane as he urged his opposite number to get up from the deck.

Kalvin Phillips can also be seen rolling around clutching his ankle within the same clip.

