Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Manny Pacquiao will step into the ring for the first time since July 2019 when he takes on Errol Spence Jr for the WBC and IBF welterweight titles.

Pacquiao (67-7-2, 39 KOs), 42, of Kibawe, Philippines, will make his big comeback in August as he faces off against Spence Jr at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

The 42-year-old has not fought professionally since he stunned the boxing world by beating the previously undefeated Keith Thurman back in July 2019.

That victory saw Pacquiao claim the WBA (Super) welterweight title until being stripped by the WBA in January 2021 due to inactivity with Yordenis Ugas being elevated to the status of WBA (Super) welterweight champion. Spence Jr holds both the WBC and IBF welterweight titles.

1 of 20 Where was Manny Pacquiao born? Manila Kibawe General Santos Quezon City

Speaking about his comeback, Pacquiao said he believes Spence Jr is a better fighter than Floyd Mayweather Jr.

He said: “Errol don’t need to have advice from Mayweather.

“I believe Errol is better than Mayweather. He’s a [better] fighter than Mayweather.

“He could teach Mayweather how to fight toe-to-toe.”

While Spence Jr, who is three inches taller and boasts a five inch reach advantage over Pacquiao, said "there’s no bigger name than Manny Pacquiao in the boxing world.”

Next month's winner could look to book a fight with WBO champion Terence Crawford in an attempt to become the undisputed welterweight world champion.

Until then, here's everything you need to know about Pacquiao vs Spence Jr.

Date

Mark your calendars! This 12-round welterweight title fight takes place on Saturday, August 21 2021.

Venue

The fight will be held at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada.

This will also mark the first time both fighters have fought in the indoor arena.

Tickets

Tickets for this event can be purchased from AXS and the T-Mobile Arena's official website.

Live Stream

Pacquiao vs Spence Jr has not yet been picked up by any television broadcasters in the United Kingdom. FOX Sports, however, will air the fight in the United States.

Odds

A quick look at the odds shows it is Spence Jr who is listed as the favourite while Pacquiao will walk to the ring as the underdog.

Online gambling site Betfair has listed odds for the bout, with Spence Jr a 4/11 betting favourite, and Pacquiao (67-7-2, 39 KOs) listed as a 2/1 underdog.

If you fancy a draw, you can also get odds of 18/1.

Read more: Errol Spence Jr vs Manny Pacquiao: Mikey Garcia gives his prediction

Stats

Here are the stats for both fighters heading into the bout:

Manny Pacquiao

Age: 42

Height: 5*6

Fights: 71

Wins: 62

Wins by KO: 39

Losses: 7

Draws: 2

Errol Spence Jr:

Age: 31

Height: 5*9

Fights: 27

Wins: 27

Wins by KO: 21

Losses: 0

Draws: 0

Undercard

Yordenis Ugas vs opponent TBA (Welterweight - co-main)

We will update you as soon as we have more information available.

You can keep up to date with all of the latest boxing news right here at GiveMeSport.

News Now - Sport News