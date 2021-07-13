WWE RAW: New rivalry between Alexa Bliss and Eva Marie may be unravelling

The most recent Monday Night RAW may have hinted at a new WWE rivalry coming our way.

After the controversial return of Eva Marie, fans have quickly established the dynamic between her and protégé Piper Niven.

Since Marie introduced Niven's new ringname Doudrop, she has barely lifted a finger. This whole idea of the 'EVAlution' is essentially the pink-haired star's ticket to enjoying wins without actually wrestling herself.

Last night, the duo was interviewed by Alexa Bliss at her Playground, but sparks quickly flew between Marie and Little Miss Bliss.

Marie took offence to Bliss saying: "I wasn't really asking you, the question was for Doudrop because she was invited to come on the Playground and you weren't. But it's okay because you're like a surprise bonus."

This didn't sit well with the star who brands herself 'the face of Monday Night RAW'. After dissing Bliss' setting and storming off the Playground, the two clashed later on the red brand during the Fatal 4-Way match.

Although Marie and Doudrop weren't scheduled to fight, the two appeared ringside during the four-woman clash and distracted Bliss, who made an advance on Marie.

Marie's right-hand woman Doudrop dealt with the situation by throwing Bliss over the barricade and sending the message that no one will get to Eva Marie while she is around.

Was this a big mistake from the EVAlution? Bliss is capable of some terrifying things and is a fierce fighter. Has a new rivalry just started up on Monday Night RAW?

