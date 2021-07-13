GTA: San Andreas '8k remaster' drops online and it looks incredible

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Grand Theft Auto is one of the most loved video game series around and GTA San Andreas is one of the if not the best game there.

GTA SA was released in 2004 for PS2, PS3, Xbox and Xbox 360. It was a major success critically and commercially. The PS2 version of the game received a rating of 95/100 on Metacritic while IGN gave it 9.9/10 which is the highest it has ever given to a PS2 game. It also won several awards.

San Andreas did very well commercially, selling 27 million copies worldwide, as recorded by Kotaku in 2011. Since then, many more games have been released by Rockstar but San Andreas still remains among the most popular games around.

So far, there hasn't been a remastered version of any game in the GTA series but San Andreas is one we would love to see remastered for the present-day consoles.

YouTube channel Grad Theft Auto HD Play uploaded a nine-minute video of a mod for San Andreas using artificial intelligence and it is truly something to behold. The textures are all in 8K resolution.

The video received 27,000 views which is not bad considering the channel has only 67 subscribers. However, this video can propel many to subscribe to it.

San Andreas fascinated gamers with it's dialogues, characters, graphics and game play. One of the first scenes of the game which has the lines "Ah s***, here we go again" has become the subject of memes over the past few years and all in all, the game is a cult classic.

Hence, many would love to see a remastered version of the game for today's consoles. Playing in Los Santos, San Fierro, Verdant Meadows and Las Venturas on a PS5 would certainly be an enjoyable experience.

Whether a remaster version of San Andreas will ever come, only time will tell.

