Celtic transfer news: Hoops considering swoop for £3.5m rated winger

Celtic are one of a number of clubs interested in signing £3.5m rated teenage winger Liel Abada, the Scottish Sun reports.

What is the latest transfer news involving Liel Abada?

The report discloses that the 19-year-old winger is of interest to teams in Belgium and France, with Olympiacos also eager to sign the player.

But Celtic might have the edge in a potential move for Abada. The Scottish Sun report discloses that the winger's club Petach Tikva have given agent Dudu Dahan a mandate to find a move for his client.

Have Celtic worked with Abada's agent before?

Dahan has been used by Celtic on multiple occasions. As shown by Transfermarkt, he represents Hoops midfielder Ismaila Soro.

A Daily Record report from 2019 names a number of players that Dahan helped bring to the Hoops, with the agent facilitating deals for Efe Ambrose, Nir Bitton, Beram Kayal, Amido Balde, Rami Gershon and Stefan Scepovic.

That familiarly with Abada's agent could help the Hoops complete a deal for the attacker.

How did the winger perform last season?

Even though he is just 19-years-old, Abada has racked up 76 appearances for the Petach Tivka first-team.

Last season he performed well for his team, scoring 13 goals and providing 4 assists in 38 appearances.

Abada's form has not gone unnoticed on the international stage, and he made his debut for Israel in the recent friendly against Montenegro.

Where would Abada fit into the Celtic squad?

Should Celtic sign Abada it would be a bit of a relief for the club's fans, as so far the Hoops are yet to make a major signing to kickstart the Ange Postecoglou era at Parkhead.

As for where the starlet would fit into the Bhoys side, Transfermarkt reveal that his position is a right-winger. In the current Hoops squad, the only players who feature in that area of the pitch are James Forrest, who missed a chunk of last season through injury - he made only 17 appearances for the Hoops - and Marian Shved, who spent last term on loan at Mechelen.

There looks to be a place at the club for the 19-year-old, and he could put pressure on Forrest to further elevate his game. If Ababa can replicate the form he showed in Israel, then the teenager could turn out to a bargain signing at £3.5m.

