New Day have all spoken about not wanting to officially every split up as a tag team, but Big E has revealed that people high-up within WWE wanted the faction to split and feud at some stage over the last two years.

Right now, Xavier Woods and Kofi Kingston still peform as New Day on Monday Night Raw, whereas Big E has been positioned as a singles star on Friday Night SmackDown for just shy of a year.

Speaking to Alex McCarthy of talkSPORT, Big E reiterated that he, Xavier Woods and Kofi Kingston were all "so adamant" about not wanting to break up:

“I know there were rumours for a while that certain things were pitched, but I think because we had been so adamant about not wanting to be broken up I think that’s where people were like, ‘Ehhh, I don’t know if we should because they really don’t want it."

The SmackDown star explained that an unnamed person within WWE (almost definitely Vince McMahon) approached New Day about the possibility of splitting up after Kofi Kingston won the WWE Championship in April 2019.

Big E opted to say somewhat vague about what the pitches entailed, but he did note that idea was suggested after Kofi Kingston won the WWE Championship from Daniel Bryan at WrestleMania 35.

“I can’t really divulge the conversation, but even from the top of the business, the very head of what we do – you know exactly who I’m talking about – he directly told us, ‘Hey, this is the idea’, and we said, ‘We’re not feeling it’. This was post-KofiMania. There were people who wanted it earlier (than that) as well."

Big E went on to say that there are options that New Day can explore in the future, for example teasing tension, or even a "friendly rivalry":

“If we’d done it, we would have missed out on so many great moments. I still think that doing it now or soon, there are great moments to come and we have a lot more to offer. I think you’ve seen happy, clappy New Day for a very long time. I think there’s a lot of things we could do; we haven’t even really teased any tension. We haven’t done a friendly rivalry. There’s things we could do to toe that line.”

