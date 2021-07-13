Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Anthony Joshua’s promotor Eddie Hearn has ridiculed the ticket sales of the third Deontay Wilder v Fury bout.

The much maligned third fight between Deontay wilder and Tyson Fury was scheduled to take place on July 24 in Las Vegas.

After Fury claimed a controversial draw, and a near flawless crushing TKO victory in the first two fights respectively, the majority of fans do not want to see another clash.

However, an arbitration hearing forced another meeting before 15 September 2021. This pulled the plug on plans for Fury’s proposed bout with Anthony Joshua.

The fight would have seen the two best heavyweights of this generation go head-to-head in an attempt to unify the world heavyweight titles.

The largely unwanted third Wilder/ Fury fight has been crippled by a lack of fan interest. Eddie Hearn, no doubt somewhat enjoying the failure of rival promotions to market the fight, stuck the boot in with some interesting information.

Hearn told the DAZN Boxing show:

“There was no broadcaster in the UK announced. You know he has a contract with BT? They never announced the fight. They sold no tickets.

Basically, you could go online and check. I don’t know whether it was 25% or 30% of the tickets have been sold, but that’s disastrous. There was no hype. This was going to do very, very poor pay per view numbers.”

Several positive Covid tests brought the fight into doubt in recent days, but now Fury himself has tested positive, and the fight has officially been postponed.

The question has to be- will the fight’s promoters manage to ignite interest in the bout in the extra time provided? This looks highly unlikely.

Perhaps adding serious names to the undercard will give them a boost. Changing the venue to the UK would make little difference.

The fight currently looks to be a financial disaster waiting to happen for its promoters. Inevitably, they will have to pull something special out of the hat if they are to save face.

1 of 18 The Ultimate Tyson Fury quiz: Where was Tyson Fury born? Newcastle Leeds Manchester Scunthorpe

News Now - Sport News