Tokyo Olympics 2021: Latest News, Dates, Results, Sports And Everything You Need To Know
The Olympic Games is one of the biggest sporting events in the world as 206 countries will be taking part in the 32nd summer event.
Tokyo, the capital city of Japan, will be playing the part of host for the second time in history having previously been selected back in 1964, making it the first Asian city to host the games twice.
There will be plenty of firsts for this year's event, with new competitions and sports making their debut at the Olympics. Freestyle BMX, 3x3 basketball and madison cycling will appear on the schedule for the first time, with competitors going head to head to win the first-ever Olympic Gold Medal for those respective events.
Sports were also added to the program following new policies under the International Olympic Committee (IOC), which means that the host organisers can introduce their own events. This means that karate, sport climbing, surfing and skateboarding will be making their Olympic debuts. Softball is hugely popular over in the Far East and will be returning to the schedule for the first time since 2008.
So, let's not waste any time! Here is everything you need to know about the Tokyo Olympics 2021:
Latest News
July 13th: Simone Biles hadn’t competed in competitive gymnastics for almost 18 months prior to this year but she is now ready to make history in Tokyo this summer.
Read more: Simone Biles: Gymnastics star admits self-doubt ahead of Tokyo Olympic Games
Dates
It's going to be action-packed from the word go in Japan! The Olympic Games will take place between Wednesday, July 21st until Sunday, August 8th 2021.
The opening ceremony will happen on Friday, July 23rd.
Results
Sports
Here are the sports that will be under the spotlight during the Tokyo Olympics 2021:
- 3x3 Basketball
- Archery
- Artistic Gymnastics
- Artistic Swimming
- Athletics
- Badminton
- Baseball/Softball
- Basketball
- Beach Volleyball
- Boxing
- Canoe Slalom
- Canoe Sprint
- Cycling BMX Freestyle
- Cycling BMX Racing
- Cycling Mountain Bike
- Cycling Road
- Cycling Track
- Diving
- Equestrian
- Fencing
- Football
- Golf
- Handball
- Hockey
- Judo
- Karate
- Marathon Swimming
- Modern Pentathlon
- Rhythmic Gymnastics
- Rowing
- Rugby
- Sailing
- Shooting
- Skateboarding
- Sport Climbing
- Surfing
- Swimming
- Table Tennis
- Taekwondo
- Tennis
- Trampoline Gymnastics
- Triathlon
- Volleyball
- Water Polo
- Weightlifting
- Wrestling
