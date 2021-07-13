Tokyo Olympics 2021: Latest News, Dates, Results, Sports And Everything You Need To Know

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

The Olympic Games is one of the biggest sporting events in the world as 206 countries will be taking part in the 32nd summer event.

Tokyo, the capital city of Japan, will be playing the part of host for the second time in history having previously been selected back in 1964, making it the first Asian city to host the games twice.

There will be plenty of firsts for this year's event, with new competitions and sports making their debut at the Olympics. Freestyle BMX, 3x3 basketball and madison cycling will appear on the schedule for the first time, with competitors going head to head to win the first-ever Olympic Gold Medal for those respective events.

Sports were also added to the program following new policies under the International Olympic Committee (IOC), which means that the host organisers can introduce their own events. This means that karate, sport climbing, surfing and skateboarding will be making their Olympic debuts. Softball is hugely popular over in the Far East and will be returning to the schedule for the first time since 2008.

So, let's not waste any time! Here is everything you need to know about the Tokyo Olympics 2021:

Latest News

News concerning the Tokyo Olympics 2021 will be updated regularly to make sure you are up to date. Here is the latest news from Japan:

July 13th: Simone Biles hadn’t competed in competitive gymnastics for almost 18 months prior to this year but she is now ready to make history in Tokyo this summer.

Dates

It's going to be action-packed from the word go in Japan! The Olympic Games will take place between Wednesday, July 21st until Sunday, August 8th 2021.

The opening ceremony will happen on Friday, July 23rd.

Results

Results from the respective sports and competitions will appear here as they happen.

Sports

Here are the sports that will be under the spotlight during the Tokyo Olympics 2021:

3x3 Basketball

Archery

Artistic Gymnastics

Artistic Swimming

Athletics

Badminton

Baseball/Softball

Basketball

Beach Volleyball

Boxing

Canoe Slalom

Canoe Sprint

Cycling BMX Freestyle

Cycling BMX Racing

Cycling Mountain Bike

Cycling Road

Cycling Track

Diving

Equestrian

Fencing

Football

Golf

Handball

Hockey

Judo

Karate

Marathon Swimming

Modern Pentathlon

Rhythmic Gymnastics

Rowing

Rugby

Sailing

Shooting

Skateboarding

Sport Climbing

Surfing

Swimming

Table Tennis

Taekwondo

Tennis

Trampoline Gymnastics

Triathlon

Volleyball

Water Polo

Weightlifting

Wrestling

