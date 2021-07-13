Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Lionel Messi finally added a major international trophy to his glistening CV on Sunday by spearheading Argentina to glory at Copa America 2021.

The 34-year-old has been searching for international honours throughout his career, and his failure to win either Copa America or the World Cup prior to his recent triumph has been cited in the perennial Messi vs Ronaldo war.

Cristiano Ronaldo has, of course, already got a major international trophy to his name having won Euro 2016 with Portugal, but the two players now have an equal number of honours for their national sides.

Not only has Messi added an elusive medal to his cabinet, he earned that honour while playing some of the best football of his life.

The Barcelona star scored four goals at Copa America to win the Golden Boot and his return of five assists was also the best of anyone at the tournament.

But that's not all.

Messi topped the charts in a whopping total of nine key attacking metrics, which included successful dribbles and chances created.

At Euro 2020, however, the split across the same metrics was divided much more evenly across a range of players.

Spanish wonderkid and Messi's club teammate Pedri did finish top in three of the metrics Messi dominated at Copa America, but there were six different players for the remaining chart-toppers - including Ronaldo, Marco Verratti, Mikkel Damsgaard, Kevin De Bruyne and Steven Zuber.

Ronaldo joined Messi in adding another golden boot - the 19th of his career according to Transfermarkt - to his collection, and Swiss winger Zuber (4) was the surprise assist king of Euro 2020.

That Messi managed to exert such dominance in a major international competition speaks volumes about his reputation as arguably the greatest footballer of all time.

The stats from the two biggest footballing tournaments of the summer only add to the theory that Messi's remarkable, timeless quality is the best the planet has ever seen.

