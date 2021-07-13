Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

England's Euro 2020 final against Italy was sadly marred by off-field issues both before and after the game.

Prior to kick-off in London, a significant number of ticketless fans attempted to break into Wembley, which sparked scenes of absolute carnage at the stadium.

On Tuesday afternoon, it was confirmed that UEFA have charged England over the behaviour of supporters last Sunday.

Then after the conclusion of the dramatic penalty shootout at Wembley, Marcus Rashford, Jadon Sancho and Bukayo Saka were subjected to racial abuse on social media after missing their spot kicks.

All in all, it was a pretty ugly night for the English game, one that could seriously hinder the country's bid to host the 2030 World Cup.

Former West Ham United defender Anton Ferdinand believes the nation should indeed be banned from hosting another major tournament until the off-field issues are eradicated.

"Yes, there should be consequences, there definitely should be consequences," Ferdinand said when asked whether England should be denied host status.

"That's how people learn, but you've got to be willing to learn, that's the problem. You've got to be willing to understand and be open-minded on what it is, especially when talking about the discrimination side of things.

"A lot of people who shout obscenities and things like that, they will never know what it's like to be racially abused, racially profiled, but what they can do is try to understand it.

"We're in a different generation now, what we're seeing is a multi-cultural stance. It's no longer just ethnic minorities speaking about this. So it's time for these bigots and these uneducated fools to get in tune with today's society.

"And for people who know it's wrong and don't want to speak out about it and check these people, you're also part of the problem. To combat this and try to eradicate it, everyone needs to speak about it, not just the people on the receiving end."

It's hard to disagree with Anton to be honest.

While the off-field problems that surfaced at the Euro 2020 final were down to a minority of England supporters, there simply has to be consequences for the nation as a whole.

