Man United transfer news: Announcement over superstar signing imminent

According to famed journalist Fabrizio Romano, Manchester United are preparing an official announcement for Jadon Sancho after he completed his medical.

What’s the latest transfer news involving Jadon Sancho?

Recent reports from the Daily Mail revealed that Sancho was set to undergo a medical at Man United on Tuesday after a deal was agreed with Borussia Dortmund this summer.

The report suggested that the Red Devils are eager to wrap up the deal and the 21-year-old is expected to finalise terms with the club on Tuesday.

Raphael Varane looks set to be the next DONE DEAL at Man United! Hear the latest on The Football Terrace...

What has Fabrizio Romano said about Sancho?

Romano claims that Sancho has now completed his medical at Man United and the club are preparing to make an official announcement for the winger wearing the new kit for the upcoming season.

The Italian journalist suggests that United and Dortmund have signed all the necessary paperwork to conclude Sancho’s switch to Old Trafford after an agreement in principle was announced recently.

How much will Sancho cost United this summer?

Reports last month from Manchester Evening News stated that the Red Devils have signed the 21-year-old for £72.9m this summer with no add ons, despite the Bundesliga outfit’s eagerness to negotiate a higher overall fee.

The report revealed that United’s rivals Man City will receive 15% of Sancho’s fee after including a sell-on clause in his initial £8m switch to Dortmund in 2017.

According to recent reports from The Athletic, Sancho agreed to wages of around £250,000 per week last summer before the move collapsed. The report suggested that a similar salary has been sorted again with additional bonuses on terms that extend until 2026.

When will Sancho join up with Man United’s squad?

Based on reports from 90min, United’s England quartet of Marcus Rashford, Harry Maguire, Luke Shaw and Sancho could all return to the club after a four-week holiday on August 9th.

Should Sancho join up with the Red Devils’ squad on the estimated date, he would miss every pre-season fixture ahead of the new season.

The Manchester outfit have prepared five friendlies prior to the first game of the Premier League season, including a match against Everton on August 7th.

Therefore, the 21-year-old could take time to acclimatise to United’s style of play at the start of the campaign.

Although, having played alongside some of the Red Devils' stars on international duty with England at the European Championships this summer, his settling in process should be smoother than normal.

