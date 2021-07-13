Becky Lynch return: Where is 'The Man' six years after her WWE RAW debut?

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

The world of WWE is still eagerly awaiting the return of one of its most recognised female stars.

Becky Lynch is yet to announce a return date since she took a hiatus to give birth to Roux, her first child with fellow wrestler Seth Rollins.

It's been more than a year now since The Man stepped away from the ring, but the anniversary of her WWE RAW debut could be a sign of an announcement in the pipeline.

Six years ago today, Lynch made her first ever senior wrestling entrance – appearing alongside Charlotte Flair and Sasha Banks on the red brand main roster. We take a look at what she has achieved since 2015 and what we can expect from her long-awaited return...

Team PCB and first senior win

Lynch's emergence onto the scene came when she joined Charlotte Flair and Paige to create the alliance Team PCB.

The trio were competing for the Divas Championship, a brand extension that no longe runs alongside Monday Night RAW. However, their sisterhood fell apart as in-house feuds bubbled and PCB eventually disbanded.

Lynch earned her first ever RAW singles win during a match against Brie Bella in 2015. The newcomer pinned her opponent during July's Main Event to set the tone for her career to come.

SmackDown Women's Champion

It didn’t take long for Lynch to assert her dominance in WWE. After being drafted to the blue brand in 2016, Lynch won a six-pack elimination challenge in September to claim the SmackDown Women's Championship title.

Lynch held the title for 84 days, retaining it once, before Alexa Bliss snatched the crown during a tables match victory over the champion.

However, it wasn't long before she claimed her belt back, taking on Flair at Hell in a Cell after tensions between the two started to build on the blue brand. Lynch then denied The Queen on two title fight occasions – from there, her nickname came into play.

Becoming 'The Man'

After adopting the nickname 'The Man', Lynch really showed the WWE world what she was about.

A thrilling Winner Takes All match against Ronda Rousey during an historic moment for women's wrestling. The double tight fight was the first time women had ever headlined a WrestleMania event and Lynch went on to defeat Rousey and claim both the RAW and SmackDown titles.

This huge win saw Lynch not only flex her muscles as 'The Man' but take on her second nickname 'Becky Two Belts'. She is still to this day the only woman to hold both titles simultaneously.

RAW Championship title record

After returning to the red brand of WWE, Lynch set a new record for the longest RAW Women's champion run. Her title defence surpassed Ronda Rousey's as the longest reigning holder of the title, retaining her belt for a total of 399 days before she eventually relinquished it to Asuka in 2020.

After what she has achieved, Lynch is regarded as one of WWE's most popular and influential wrestlers of her generation. She is also one of their highest paid stars on the senior roster.

After ending her own reign, the world eagerly awaits her return to the ring. Lynch has since been snapped working hard in the gym and looks in serious shape ahead of what we can only hope is an appearance on RAW very soon.

