Conor McGregor has hit back at Floyd Mayweather after the American placed a $50,000 bet on 'The Notorious' to lose his trilogy fight with Dustin Poirier at UFC 264 in Las Vegas.

McGregor fought valiantly in front of 20,000 at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas but was carried out of the cage on a stretcher after a rear teep kick in the first round appeared to break his leg.

Mayweather, who retired from boxing in 2017 after beating McGregor in one of the biggest fights of the century, posted a photo of his betting slip on social media after he cashed in on his winnings at the end of the fight.

Captioning the image, he wrote: "@dustinpoirier, thanks for getting me paid!"

McGregor, who underwent surgery to repair a fractured left tibia and fibula on Sunday, tweeted Mayweather with a simple one-word response, writing "35k" followed by two laughing emojis.

And fans took to Twitter to weigh in on the latest public spat between two of the biggest names in the world of combat sports and entertainment.

@petejamesphoto said about the winning bet: "He bet more than he won. That’s an awful bet. Its only because he bet 50k it looks good. It’s like betting £50 and getting £35 return.

@ngolofan1 said: "Let's go champ, Floyd too broke now Logan made him run for his money.

"You're the richest in everybody's book. Can't wait till you become Billionaire McGreggor [sic]."

@BrianRackyHouse said: "If 35K is laughable mate please feel free to donate it this way. That will pay my rent for 2.5 years!!"

@Bill_9416 said: "Get well soon champ champ! Excited to see you come back and whoop Dustins [sic] pea head!"

@Nickx281x said: "Floyd Mayweather step inside the octagon..... I bet you don’t last 20 seconds."

@TheIanMMA said: "Hey Conor that’s a lot of money to Floyd now a days !!! He’s been boxing youtubers and Disney actors trying to stay a float [sic] !!"

@Davidromonti2 said: "Conor is the king of the money business , all these athletes aren't close the the boss."

@nikhil_01a said: "If he is fighting with Logan to make some money..! What else can you expect."

@RICHOLOGY101 said: "The dude is fighting people like the Paul Brothers that's when you know he's hurting for cash. 35k is a huge win for him."

