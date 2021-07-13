Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 7: New LeBron James Skin Arriving To Store

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 7 is in full throttle and a new LeBron James skin has been announced.

Many players have been enjoying this new futuristic season, which has seen famous TV characters like Rick from Rick and Morty feature.

The battle royale game has made huge movements since its release all the way back in 2017 and it is now one of the most popular games around.

Despite everyone enjoying season 7, as always many are always looking towards the next season and hoping leaks and information come out sooner rather than later.

Fortnite Reveal New Skin Featuring Basketball Legend LeBron James

Of course James is known in the sporting world for his amazing basketball career, but he is also going to be in the upcoming movie Space Jam 2.

The first Space Jam movie, made all the way back in 1996, was a huge success and featured one of the best basketball players of all time - Michael Jordan.

Therefore, for James to follow in his footsteps is a huge achievement, and now he’s going to also be in Fortnite in his Space Jam kits.

Fans of James will be excited to hear that there is not just one skin featuring the basketball legend, but in fact there will be two. These exciting new skins will be arriving on the 14th July 2021.

One of the skins lets you dress up James in his Tune Squad uniform or a Taco Tuesday-themed skin.

Meanwhile, the other is similar to the star’s pregame outfit in the movie. He wears a blazer, hoodie, shorts and shirt and tie.

The way to unlock this skin will be via the Epic store, which players can easily access and find when they load up Fortnite.

It will likely cost over 1000 V-bucks (the in-game currency). However many V-bucks its costs, fans can always buy more off the Playstation or the Epic store.

