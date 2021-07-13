Rangers transfer news: Loan exit confirmed

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Rangers youngster Ben Williamson has completed a loan move to Premiership side Livingston, their official website reports.

What's the latest transfer news involving Ben Williamson?

The midfielder has joined Livingston until the end of the season, after spending the second-half of last term on-loan at Championship side Arbroath.

The Livingston website discloses that Williamson impressed so much at Arbroath that he ended the season training with the Ibrox first-team.

The Rangers website announced that he has recently signed a new contract extension at Ibrox which will keep him with the Scottish champions until 2023.

How has Williamson performed in his career so far?

Williamson was a key man for Arbroath as he helped the Gayfield side avoid relegation from the Scottish Championship, securing a 7th placed finish.

He made 18 appearances, scoring one goal, and so impressed that he was named as Arbroath's Young Player of the Year.

Arbroath lost only four of the 17 league games that Williamson featured in, which shows just how well the team played when he was involved. Now the midfielder is making a step up a level to feature in the Premiership.

Can this move help Williamson become a Rangers regular?

The move to Livingston could well benefit Williamson in his quest to become a first-team regular at Ibrox in the future.

The midfielder will be coming up against a stature of player that he has not faced before, as there is a jump in quality between the Scottish Championship and Scottish Premiership.

No doubt Gers manager Steven Gerrard will have his eye on how Williamson performs - he is already aware of the teenager as he featured in first-team training last season.

Should Williamson manage to impress for Livingston, then he will have shown he has the ability to play in the top flight, and that may mean that he is ready for first-team action at Rangers.

Which other Ibrox players have benefited from loan moves?

Williamson can look at examples of other players who have left Rangers on loan and gone on to forge a career in the top flight. One such player is goalkeeper Liam Kelly, who made the same loan move as Williamson from Livingston to Rangers.

His performances for Livingston lead to a permanent transfer to the Premiership side. Kelly then won a move to English Championship outfit QPR. That move didn't work out as he made only 22 appearances for the London club, so he switched to Motherwell on loan, who he has now joined on a permanent deal.

Williamson will want to try and break into the Ibrox first-team after his loan spell ends, but if he can show that he belongs in the Premiership, then the starlet could very well have a career in the top league in Scotland if he can't make it at Rangers.

