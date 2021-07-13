Wolves transfers: Romano reveals imminent arrival at Molineux

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Fabrizio Romano has confirmed that Wolves are close to signing a new goalkeeper ahead of the 2021/22 season.

What's been reported about Wolves' goalkeeping situation?

Over the past couple of months, Wolves goalkeeper Rui Patricio has been heavily linked with a move to Serie A side Roma. Meanwhile, the Premier League outfit have reportedly been lining up Olympiacos shot-stopper Jose Sa as his replacement.

Romano has now revealed that everything has been agreed, and that these two transfers involving Wolves will take place very shortly.

What did Romano say?

Taking to Twitter on Monday evening, Romano explained that Patricio is set to undergo his medical examinations in the Italian capital imminently, and once this is done he will complete his move to Roma and Sa will join Wolves.

Romano wrote: "Confirmed and done deal. Rui Patricio will be in Roma in the next few hours to undergo his medical and sign as new AS Roma goalkeeper - he’ll be first José Mourinho signing.

"Wolverhampton will announce soon José Sá as new goalkeeper, agreement in place since days."

Erling Haaland edges CLOSER to joining Chelsea! Find out more on The Football Terrace...

Will Wolves be glad that this transfer saga is almost over?

Wolves' goalkeeping situation has been in the news for months, and the saga has been dragging on in recent weeks, as the finishing touches were put on the respective deals.

Finally, it appears that all parties are happy, meaning that Patricio and Sa can now complete their moves. It seems likely that Wolves will be happy that this is over, as they will soon have their new No. 1 goalkeeper in place, and he will have approximately a month to settle into life in the Midlands before the Premier League season gets underway.

1 of 15 Who did Wolves beat on the opening day of the 2020/21 campaign? Sheffield United Manchester City Arsenal Newcastle United

Have Wolves had a busy week in the transfer market?

They certainly have.

Last Friday, Wolves confirmed that they had signed left-back Rayan Ait-Nouri on a long-term deal after his loan spell at the club last season.

Romano also reported on Monday that they are set to sign Hungarian right-back Bendeguz Bolla, and now Sa is on the verge of arriving in England.

If the latter two deals get wrapped up quickly, Wolves could end up signing three players in the space of a week.

This appears to be a clear statement of intent, with new manager Bruno Lage seemingly wanting to put a squad together as quickly as possible that can bounce back from last season's disappointing 13th place finish and help the side move back into the top half again in 2021/22.

News Now - Sport News