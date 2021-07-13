Daily Digest: Katerina Johnson-Thompson “ready to go” for Diamond League meeting

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

In today’s news: Katerina Johnson-Thompson is “ready to go” for Diamond League event in Gateshead, UEFA Euro 2022 tickets go on sale, and Lauren James’s transfer to Chelsea nears completion.

Katerina Johnson-Thompson “ready to go” for Diamond League

British heptathlete Katerina Johnson-Thompson has said she is “fully fit and ready to go” after recovering from an Achilles injury. The reigning world champion ruptured her achilles tendon at the end of the last year, and has been racing to be fit for the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games since.

Johnson-Thompson will be competing at this evening’s Diamond League meeting in Gateshead. “Everyone knows I haven't competed - this is one of my first big competitions and it's July,” she told BBC Sport.

“I'm 100% in my body but at the same time, the heptathlon is the heptathlon and anything can happen. In the coming weeks, I'll see where I am performance-wise.”

Women’s 200m world champion Dina Asher-Smith will not be competing after pulling out with a tight hamstring.

Tickets go on sale for UEFA Euro 2022

An exclusive pre-sale presented by Visa has gone live for Euro 2022. The tournament is set to be hosted by England next year from July 6th to 31st.

Tickets for Euro 2022 are reasonably priced, with over half a million tickets on sale for £25 or less. Tickets start at £5 for under 16s and at £10 for adults. Matches will be played at ten venues across England, including Old Trafford in Manchester and Wembley in London.

Hosts England will be joined by 15 other nations for the tournament. This includes defending champions Netherlands, Austria, Belgium, England, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Iceland, Italy, Northern Ireland, Norway, Russia, Spain, Sweden and Switzerland.

Chelsea and Manchester United agree fee for Lauren James

According to Sky Sports, Chelsea and Manchester United have agreed a record fee for striker Lauren James. It is reported the deal would be worth £200,000 plus add-ons.

The English talent is now discussing personal terms with Chelsea and has already completed a medical. If James is to move to South London, she will be joining her brother Reece at the club.

The 19-year-old James joined Manchester United from Arsenal in 2017 and scored 14 goals in her first season. She also scored the club’s first goal in the Women’s Super League after they were promoted in 2019, and scored the team’s first goal at Old Trafford this year.

James is yet to earn a senior cap for England but has represented her country at an under-17 and under-19 level.

Barbora Krejčíková reaches Prague Open round of 16

Barbora Krejčíková has reached the round of 16 at the Prague Open after defeating Isabella Shinikova of Bulgaria 6-2, 6-3. The Czech is now the highest-seeded player left in the tournament after compatriot Petra Kvitová was overcome by Slovakia’s Rebecca Šramková yesterday.

Krejčíková will now play Ysaline Bonaventure in the next round. The Belgian had defeated Britain’s Naiktha Bains 6-3, 6-2.

World number three Simona Halep is the defending champion of the Prague Open, a WTA250 event.

Team GB to play New Zealand to prepare for Olympics

The British women’s football team will play a behind-closed-doors match against New Zealand tomorrow in preparation for the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games. The game will not be broadcast.

Team GB have now flown to Japan, but were due to play Zambia in a warm-up game before leaving the country. This was cancelled as a result of COVID-19 restrictions.

Drawn in Group E, Team GB will play Chile in the opening game on July 21st, Japan on July 24th and Canada on July 27th. New Zealand are in Group G alongside Sweden, Australia and the United States.

