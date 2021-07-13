West Brom transfer rumours: Premier League side enter hunt for Baggies-linked midfielder

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

West Bromwich Albion manager Valerien Ismael will be looking to put his own stamp on the club's squad this summer ahead of the upcoming Championship campaign.

No longer able to call upon the services of Okay Yokuslu, who recently returned to his parent-club Celta Vigo following a loan spell at The Hawthorns, the Baggies may need to bolster their options in central midfield in the coming weeks.

Although West Brom do have the likes of Alex Mowatt, Jake Livermore and Romaine Sawyers at their disposal, they could potentially struggle in the second-tier if one of these players suffers an injury.

Therefore, it is hardly a surprise that the Baggies are currently trying to seal a deal for a player who is more than capable of delivering the goods in this particular position.

A report from the Express & Star last week revealed that West Brom were edging closer to sealing a deal for Chelsea midfielder Trevoh Chalobah.

Not believed to be part of Blues manager Thomas Tuchel's plans for the future, it is understood that the Premier League side are willing to part ways with the 22-year-old.

Loaned out to Lorient for the entirety of the previous campaign, Chalobah helped the club retain their Ligue 1 status by making 29 appearances in this division.

In a fresh update concerning Chalobah's future, it has been suggested that West Brom may now have to fend off competition from elsewhere in order to complete a move.

According to the Express & Star, Brentford have entered the race for Chalobah's signature whilst Lorient are also keen to sign him on a permanent basis.

The midfielder's situation at Stamford Bridge is also being closely monitored by unnamed sides in Germany.

GIVEMESPORT's Joshua Cole says...

When you consider just how impressive Chalobah was during his spell at Lorient last season, it is hardly a surprise that several clubs are looking to seal a deal for him.

Only two Les Merlus players achieved a better average WhoScored match rating (6.82) than the midfielder in Ligue 1 last season as he illustrated that he is more than capable of competing at this level.

In order to ensure that they emerge victorious in this particular transfer battle, the Baggies may need to act quickly as a failure to do so could result in them missing out on an individual who is more than capable of playing as a central defender as well as in his preferred central midfield role.

Providing that West Brom do indeed reach an agreement with Chelsea in the coming weeks, there is no reason why they cannot go on to achieve a great deal of success in the Championship with Chalobah in their side.

