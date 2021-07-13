Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Harry Maguire was one of England's star performers at Euro 2020.

The Manchester United centre-back was recalled to the Three Lions' starting XI for the final group game against Czech Republic after recovering from an injury sustained just before the tournament.

Maguire performed brilliantly on his return and his displays only got better as England progressed to the final.

The giant defender was named Man-of-the-Match in the 2-0 victory over Germany, scored in the 4-0 win over Ukraine and was rightly included in UEFA's Team of the Tournament for his sublime displays at the back.

Maguire certainly silenced a lot of his often vocal critics at Euro 2020 and it's hard to think of many better centre-backs in the world right now.

Virgil van Dijk is perhaps the only name that instantly springs to mind, although Maguire's international and club colleague Dean Henderson believes the two superstar defenders are now in the same category.

“How can you doubt Harry Maguire? Nobody can doubt him,” Henderson told talkSPORT.

“He plays every single game for Manchester United, the biggest football club in the world and no matter what he gives his best.

“Unfortunately you can’t play outstanding in every game because nobody is perfect, but Harry is a top centre-half.

“I’d put him in the same category as Virgil van Dijk, and I’ll be proven right in the next couple of years, because he’s only going to get better and better.”

Wow. A bold statement from Henderson, but he might be on to something after Maguire's magnificent displays for England at Euro 2020.

The former Leicester man was also outstanding during the 2020/21 campaign for United, with his consistent performances earning him a spot in WhoScored's Team of the Season.

It's simple really, Maguire is a class act on the pitch and one of the very best in the business.

Perhaps he's not quite at Van Dijk's insanely high level just yet like Henderson suggested, but he's certainly not far off at all.

Varane set to leave Madrid for Manchester? (Football Terrace)

1 of 15 Who did Manchester United lose to on the opening day of the 2020/21 campaign? Manchester City Crystal Palace Brighton & Hove Albion Tottenham Hotspur

News Now - Sport News