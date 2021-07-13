Aston Villa transfer news: Record-breaking offer set to emerge at Villa Park

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Manchester City are preparing to make an official bid to sign Aston Villa captain Jack Grealish, as revealed by Football Insider.

What's the latest transfer news involving Grealish?

Grealish has been linked with a move to City for several months, and with Euro 2020 having come to an end this past weekend, the Premier League champions are now expected to step up their interest in the 25-year-old.

It is understood that City are ready to table a £90m offer to try to lure Grealish away from Villa Park this summer.

Would this be a British transfer record fee?

It would be.

Back in 2016, Manchester United re-signed Paul Pogba for £89.5m from Juventus, which smashed the British transfer record at the time.

That record has stood for the last five years but if Grealish goes to City for £90m, he would become the most expensive player in Premier League history.

Raphael Varane looks set to be the next DONE DEAL at Man United! Hear the latest on The Football Terrace...

What's been said about Grealish?

Grealish has plenty of admirers following an excellent season at Villa where he was directly involved in 18 top-flight goals.

David Ginola, who spent two years at Villa between 2000 and 2002, is one former player who rates Grealish highly, and last month he tipped the England international to make it to the pinnacle of the sport.

Speaking to talkSPORT, Ginola said of Grealish: “He’s an amazing player. He’s very strong, quick, skilful and he’s got everything to become one of the greatest."

1 of 10 Where did Ezri Konsa start his career? Charlton Brentford Leyton Orient Crystal Palace

Is Grealish worth £90m?

Paying £90m could be considered a gamble, and it is debatable as to whether Pogba has lived up to his price-tag from 2016. Over the past five years, United have had a relatively lean time in terms of winning trophies, having picked up just the Europa League and League Cup during this period.

However, when it comes to Grealish, it seems that the winger could be worth every penny. Despite missing 12 games due to injury in 2020/21, he still delivered 81 key passes in the league - only Bruno Fernandes (95) and Mason Mount (87) produced more and they each played 10 more games than Grealish.

Indeed, according to WhoScored, Grealish was the third-best player in the division last season, having earned an average game rating of 7.56. Harry Kane (7.79) and Kevin De Bruyne (7.65) were the two players to get higher marks.

If Grealish were to join City, he would be playing alongside De Bruyne, and he could even be in the same team as Kane as well, who has been linked with joining Pep Guardiola's side.

These three players in the same team are a mouthwatering prospect, and would give Grealish an excellent chance of slotting into City's side seamlessly, and starting to live up to his price-tag straight away.

News Now - Sport News