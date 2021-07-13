Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Irish MMA fighter Conor McGregor suffered a gruesome leg injury during his UFC 264 bout against Dustin Poirier, and fellow UFC star Israel Adesanya perfectly summed up what it was like to watch the drama unfold.

McGregor is a former UFC featherweight and lightweight champion, but he was a betting underdog according to the bookies heading into the July 10 trilogy bout against Poirier, and it didn't take long before the fight ended under bizarre circumstances when the Irishman suffered a broken leg towards the end of the first round.

Adesanya, who was born in Lagos, Nigeria, but raised in the inner-city suburbs of Rotorua, New Zealand, was filmed watching the fights in a video posted to his official YouTube channel FREESTYLEBENDER, which also featured his younger brother David Adesanya and City Kickboxing teammate Mike Diamond, and his reaction said it all as he recoiled with a grimace before describing what he saw on Saturday night.

When asked to give his initial reaction to Poirier's victory over McGregor, he replied via MMA Fighting: “It was a good fight. I like the way Conor opened up.

"This is one of the reasons I don’t jump for guillotines, because Eugene [Bareman] says if you fail a guillotine, you’re on bottom. That’s the problem.

"And it was tight. It was tight, but the cage was in the way, so Dustin was able to stop and defend by not letting him get his leg wrapped and then put him in guard.

"Then Dustin, f---, the recovery. There’s a point when he was on top and he was just throwing bombs.

"The pace was good. The pace he was throwing at was just bewildering Conor. Credit to Conor as well because from bottom he was throwing shots, throwing them ‘bows, getting crazy.

Adesanya - who successfully defended his middleweight title against Marvin Vettori at UFC 261 - added: "That was just a freak accident. Dustin reckons it was a check, Conor reckons it wasn’t.

"Yeah, crazy fight. Crazy fight. They’re definitely going to do it again. They’re going to run it back and then we’re all going to watch.”

Read more: Khabib Nurmagomedov reacts to Conor McGregor's broken leg sustained in Dustin Poirier fight

News Now - Sport News