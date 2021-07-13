Leicester transfer news: £20m star eyed with long-term doubts about two key Rodgers stars

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Leicester City are keen to sign Club America star Sebastian Caceres, according to Football Insider.

What's the latest Leicester City transfer news?

The report suggests Brendan Rodgers' side are one of many clubs to have watched the 21-year-old in action for the Liga MX giants.

For their part, his current employers are understood to value their young star at around £20m.

Who is Sebastian Caceres?

A Uruguayan youth international, the central defender made the move to Mexico from boyhood club Liverpool Montevideo in January 2020.

Since, he's made 38 appearances for the Mexican outfit, starting 14 of the club's 17 games during the Clausura (second-half) of the campaign. During the club's run to the quarter-finals of the CONCACAF Champions League, he played every minute of their four games.

Why do Leicester need a new defender?

Despite a successful season that resulted in the club winning the FA Cup for the first time in their history, Leicester's defence left a lot to be desired.

Indeed, Rodgers' side conceded 50 times, with only newly-promoted Leeds United doing so on more occasions out of the rest of the teams in the top half of the table.

After the club's 4-2 loss to Newcastle United at the King Power Stadium in May, the Leicester Mercury lamented the 'comedy of errors' at the back.

Interestingly, the Football Insider report also claims there are doubts about the long-term futures of both Wesley Fofana and Caglar Soyuncu.

What about their other targets?

Back in May, GIVEMESPORT revealed that Rodgers had called an end to the club's interest in Celtic star, Kristoffer Ajer.

Despite considering a move for the Norway international, sources close to the situation claim Rodgers had grown cold on the idea of a move a number of months ago, leaving Premier League rivals Newcastle and Norwich City in the race to sign him.

What has been said about Leicester's recruitment?

While Caceres will likely be a relative unknown to many, Leicester's recruitment team surely have a lot of credit in the bank following some of their work over the last few years.

Back in May, talkSPORT's Jadon Cundy moved to praise their business on that front.

“The recruitment at Leicester is magnificent,” he said (via The Leicester Mercury).

“This is not going back just a couple of years, it’s going back further.

“They had Steve Walsh (former head of recruitment), who went to Everton. It didn’t quite work out for him there.

“But the recruitment, whoever has been behind it at any time at Leicester, has been magnificent.

“This goes back to (Riyad) Mahrez, then you can go back to (N’Golo) Kante.

"And then you can look at the other players who have come in - James Justin, Ben Chilwell, Wilfred Ndidi.

“There’s an endless list.

“The most impressive part about Leicester is that they will sell players at the highest price they can get - but they get a replacement for them and the team doesn’t suffer.

"That’s the most impressive part of it.”

