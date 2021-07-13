Crystal Palace transfer news: Eagles eye "young boy with incredible experience"

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Crystal Palace are eyeing a move for Schalke defender Ozan Kabak, as reported by Bild via Sport Witness.

What's the latest transfer news involving Kabak?

The 21-year-old is attracting plenty of attention from Premier League clubs, with Leicester and Newcastle reportedly joining Palace in showing interest in the centre-back.

Kabak is also being tracked by Ligue 1 sides Nice and Rennes, although Bild's report does not mention whether any of the interested parties have made an official bid to sign the youngster yet.

How much would Kabak cost?

Despite still having three years remaining on his contract at Schalke, it seems inevitable that Kabak will leave the German side this summer after they were relegated from the Bundesliga last season.

The club's sporting director, Rouven Schroder, has confirmed that Kabak still needs to pick which club he would like to join ahead of the 2021/22 campaign. It is understood that Schalke would like to receive at least €15m (£12.8m) before they allow Kabak to leave.

What did Klopp say about Kabak?

Kabak spent the second half of the 2020/21 season on loan at Liverpool, making 13 appearances in all competitions for the Reds.

Although the club opted against offering Kabak a permanent deal, Jurgen Klopp was still impressed by how the 6 foot 1 defender settled in at Anfield, and heaped praise on him back in May.

As quoted by the Metro, Klopp said: "Ozan was absolutely incredible, he did a great job and not to forget he is a young, young, young boy with incredible experience already.

"He was in different clubs, moved early from Turkey to Germany. Played in two big clubs in Germany in difficult situations, which is obviously not his fault. We could all see when he arrived here he needed a little bit of time to adapt.

"Then he played super games for us; I don’t want to pick any games out, but the two Leipzig games were absolutely incredible if you think how good Leipzig can be."

Would Kabak be a good signing for Palace?

Kabak may have only turned 21 in March but, as Klopp pointed out, he has already gained plenty of experience at the highest level.

He has played over 50 times in Germany's top-flight, picked up 12 international caps for Turkey, and featured in the Champions League last season.

Some Palace fans may be concerned by the number of senior players that the club have lost this summer, with the likes of Mamadou Sakho and Gary Cahill leaving Selhurst Park, and at first glance, a 21-year-old might not seem like the ideal replacement for these experienced professionals.

However, Kabak appears to be mature beyond his years, and his performances for Liverpool which earned the club a top four finish indicate that he would be ready to make a positive impact if the south London club pursue a move for him this summer.

