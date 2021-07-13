Leeds transfer news: Fabrizio Romano provides fresh update on 17-goal 'emerging talent'

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Leeds United are in talks with the representatives of Club Brugge star Noa Lang, according to Fabrizio Romano.

What's the latest Leeds United transfer news?

Back in May, Football Insider claimed Leeds were keen to bring in a new forward this summer as they look to provide more cover and competition for Patrick Bamford.

Now, famed journalist Romano has suggested they are holding tentative talks over the prospect of a move, though nothing official has yet developed.

What did Fabrizio Romano say about Leeds?

Speaking on his Twitch account last night, Romano revealed all.

“He’s a target, they are talking with his agents but there is no deal agreed or any officials bids yet with Club Brugge,” he said.

Who is Nao Lang?

The 21-year-old forward move to Club Brugge initially on loan in the summer of 2020 from Dutch giants, Ajax.

An U21 international for the Netherlands, he scored 17 times while registering a further 7 assists across 40 appearances in all competitions last season. Although predominately a left-winger, he's able to operate across the frontline and even in central midfield which could be helpful in Marcelo Bielsa's squad.

Indeed, the Leeds boss is said to value versatility, so Lang would appear to be quite a natural fit.

According to WhoScored data, he averaged 2.9 shots, 1.8 key passes and 1.4 dribbles in the Jupiler Pro League last season and, with the obvious caveat that Lang was playing in a division generally considered to be of a lower quality than the Premier League, those numbers do look promising.

For context, they would have him ranking within the top two for those metrics at Leeds, although obviously, it is not as simple as that.

What has been said about Lang and Leeds?

Speaking to Football Insider earlier this month, pundit Alan Hutton backed the club's reported pursuit of the forward.

“He’s playing in a strong Belgian league,” he said.

“It doesn’t matter who you come up against, you still have to go out there and do it.

“To score 17 goals and get 7 assists, I’m pretty sure there will be quite a few people looking at him.

“It will be more difficult but if he can replicate that in the Premier League or even do half of that, you would be more than happy.

“He’s another young player who is an emerging talent.

“Leeds don’t just by a player on a whim, they don’t take a chance. They don’t have that mentality."

