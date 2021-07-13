Tottenham transfer news: 6-cap international expected to leave for the third time

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Tottenham Hotspur are expected to loan Troy Parrott out once again, according to football.london.

What's the latest Tottenham transfer news?

The 19-year-old forward had temporary spells at both Millwall and Ipswich Town last season and, while he has returned to north London as part of the club's U23 pre-season preparations, he isn't thought to be likely to figure hugely in Nuno Espirito Santo's plans.

Indeed, a number of clubs in the second tier are said to be keen on signing him this summer.

How well did Troy Parrott play while out on loan?

Last season was undoubtedly a struggle for the 6-cap international striker.

Parrott did not score in 14 appearances at Millwall (although an ankle injury must be taken into account). Following that, 18 outings after dropping down a division to League One Ipswich Town yielded only 2 goals.

Does he have much of breaking through at Spurs?

At 19, it seems rash to suggest he doesn't have a chance but one would imagine there has to be a significant improvement.

Scoring only twice in 36 senior club appearances, the Republic of Ireland international has struggled to find his feet despite a good record in youth football.

Still, Harry Kane's rise to the top should provide some form of inspiration. Prior to breaking into the Spurs team during the 2014/15 season, the England captain was farmed out on loan a number of times without ever truly giving any sort of indication that he would reach the levels he's at now.

Parrott's international record should provide some solace too. Across his six games for Ireland, he's scored twice.

What did Jose Mourinho say about Troy Parrott?

Speaking in 2020, former Spurs boss Jose Mourinho claimed (via The Guardian) the striker must stop thinking he is 'too good' to play for the club's U23 side.

"Every time you play with the kids of your age, you have to show your colleagues why you are the privileged one.’ Because it was something he was not doing. Every time he was playing with the kids, he was playing with the mentality of, ‘I shouldn’t be here’ or, ‘I am too good to be here.’

“I had exactly the same words with Scott McTominay. He was not loved in his age group because he was not there with the right frame of mind. The moment we started changing that lots of things started changing for him.

“Troy cannot go there [the under‑age teams] with discontent, contempt. It is a process. So everything goes very, very well. But this is a world where lots of people don’t even know if Troy has long hair or short hair, or is blond or is dark. They don’t even know that and they speak about Troy, Troy, Troy. There was a guy behind me on the bench the other day: ‘Play Troy, play Troy.’ I don’t think he knows Troy.”

