Transfer exclusive: West Ham enquire about Rangers star amid Alex Kral doubts

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

West Ham United have enquired about Rangers star Glen Kamara, GIVEMESPORT can exclusively reveal.

What's the latest West Ham transfer news?

Sources close to the situation speak of the London club's interest developing over the course of Euro 2020.

Indeed, with the Rangers midfielder featuring in all of Finland's three games at the tournament, David Moyes' side have been taking a deeper look into his statistics and have asked the Scottish champions about potential terms.

Interestingly, figures have also told GMS that Kamara could be targeted ahead of Czech Republic international Alex Kral, who had been linked with joining international teammates Tomas Soucek and Vladimir Coufal at the London Stadium.

How well did Glen Kamara play at Euro 2020?

Although Finland did not get out of the group stage, it is important to keep in mind that it was their first journey through a major international tournament.

Paul Pogba's Man United exit gets closer as Chelsea eye Antoine Griezmann! Latest transfer news on The Football Terrace...

As per WhoScored, no player across the entirety of the group stages made more interceptions per game (3.3) than the 25-year-old former Arsenal youngster, so it's easy to see why interest would emerge in him.

According to FBREF data, Kamara's average pass completion rate of 89.3% for Rangers over the past year has him ranking within the top 87 percentile of players across Europe's major five leagues and his 5.93 progressive carries per game is within the top 83%.

Does anybody else want to sign Kamara?

Last month, GIVEMESPORT were also told that a number of other Premier League clubs were keen, though their admiration hasn't gone as far as an enquiry yet.

Everton, Arsenal and Brentford have all weighed up moves, while Kamara has received an offer from an unnamed Russian club.

What has been said about Glen Kamara's future at Rangers?

Speaking to Ibrox News recently, former Rangers manager Alex McLeish revealed he could see the player leaving the Glasgow giants even despite forming a crucial part of their title-winning team.

1 of 10 Where did Lukasz Fabianski start his career? Lech Poznan Arsenal Wisla Krakow Legia Warsaw

“It would surprise me if he did get offered the chance to go to one of those clubs and he turned it down," he said.

“Listen, we hope that he would. I’m sure he has a massive attachment to Rangers, he knows what they have done for him, but life is short.

“A lot of players won’t waste the opportunity to leave and go to a bigger league, and the Premier League is bigger."

Transfer News LIVE: Elliott commits to Liverpool, Tomiyasu to Spurs, Giroud to AC Milan



News Now - Sport News