Everton transfer news: Toffees want gigantic Premier League star

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Everton are considering making a move to sign Chelsea defender Kurt Zouma this summer, according to 90min.

What's the latest transfer news involving Zouma?

The Toffees have been linked with Napoli centre-back Kalidou Koulibaly in recent months but they are aware that a deal for the Senegalese international could be complicated as he is likely to demand a significant wage packet.

As a result, they have drawn up a list of alternatives to the 30-year-old, and Zouma is one player who the club are interested in trying to bring to Merseyside during the current transfer window.

Is Zouma familiar with playing at Goodison Park?

Zouma already knows what it's like to play in front of the Goodison Park faithful, having spent the 2018/19 season on loan at Everton.

The 6 foot 3 defender featured in 32 league games that year under Marco Silva, and chipped in with two goals which came in wins over Bournemouth and West Ham.

Arsenal move CLOSER to signing James Maddison! Hear more on The Football Terrace...

What did Lampard say about Zouma?

After his time away at Everton, Zouma returned to his parent club and has racked up 52 top-flight appearances over the last two seasons.

Back in December, former Chelsea boss Frank Lampard heaped praise on Zouma for the way that he has developed his game over time.

Speaking to Chelsea's official website, Lampard said of Zouma: “He’s playing really well this season. The way we’re playing as a unit right now and defending as a team helps raise standards but Kurt has to take all the credit for his individual development.

“He had injuries and went on loan a couple of times but he trains so well, he doesn’t miss a day, he wants to do extras and be better. Those things for me are absolutely fundamental for a player to improve and right now the level he’s playing at week-in, week-out is brilliant.

“The eye-catching thing is the amount of goals he’s scoring from set-pieces.

“For me, that’s just him going up more confident and with more belief in himself. He’s always had size and spring but now you’re seeing him in all parts of the pitch being a real threat aerially and doing his job."

1 of 15 Who did Everton beat on the opening day of the 2020/21 Premier League campaign? Liverpool Leeds United Newcastle United Tottenham Hotspur

Would Zouma be a good alternative to Koulibaly?

After Lampard's departure in January, Zouma did find game time a little more difficult to come by under Thomas Tuchel in the second half of the 2020/21 season.

Yet he has certainly taken positive strides since his last spell at Everton, and is likely to have only grown in confidence after winning the Champions League in May, even though he was an unused substitute in the final.

At 26, Zouma appears to be at his peak, having overcome some injury setbacks in the past. Meanwhile, Koulibaly is four years older, has never played in the Premier League, and it is claimed that Napoli's president Aurelio De Laurentiis is unlikely to drop his asking price any time soon.

With this in mind, Everton may be better off going after Zouma rather than pursuing a potentially tricky deal to sign Koulibaly.

News Now - Sport News