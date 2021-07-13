Celtic transfer news: Hoops expected to pursue £3.1m attacker

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Celtic are expected to make an offer to sign Fenerbahce winger Bright Osayi-Samuel, Fotospor reports.

What's the latest transfer news involving Bright Osayi-Samuel?

The report discloses that Fenerbahce want to sign Henry Onyekuru from Monaco, and are preparing to include the attacker as part of the deal.

But their priority is the expected bids from three British clubs.

Which teams want to sign Osayi-Samuel?

The report goes on to state that the Hoops, Rangers and Fulham are expected to make offers for the Nigerian.

Osayi-Samuel - who Transfermarkt value at £3.06m - only moved to Turkey in January, in a pre-contract deal which was allowed to proceed early as QPR and Fenerbahce reached an agreement.

He played a lot of football for both teams last season, making 42 appearances in total and scoring four goals. 19 of those appearances came for Fenerbahce, where he contributed one goal and one assist.

Have Celtic been linked with any other wingers?

Celtic have been linked with a few wingers in the close season. The most recent name to be mentioned is Petah Tikva teenager Liel Abada.

Meanwhile, A Bola reported that the Bhoys, alongside West Ham and Southampton, were keen on signing Boavista winger Alberth Elis.

It is an area of the pitch that Ange Postecoglou will be keen to sign players for. Transfermarkt shows that the Hoops only have three wingers in the squad at present - James Forrest, Mikey Johnston and Marian Shved.

The latter spent last season out on loan.

Which winger should Celtic prioritise signing?

A deal for a winger might well depend on which player represents the best value for money for the Hoops, as well as if the club can avoid a bidding war.

That might rule out Elis, as West Ham and Southampton, with the money generated from the Premier League, can likely pay higher transfer fees and bigger wages than Celtic.

When it comes to Osayi-Samuel, the Hoops may have more luck outbidding Rangers and Fulham. It would be a statement of intent to show that Celtic mean business this season if they beat their Glasgow rivals to a transfer deal.

Celtic might consider that there is a bigger upside to signing Abada, as he is younger than Osayi-Samuel, but then he lacks the experience of the former QPR man.

Postecouglou has an intriguing decision to make when it comes to signing a winger, and it is one he has to get right. It will be one of his first major signings as Celtic manager, and he will want to make a good first impression.

