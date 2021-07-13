Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Jorginho has enjoyed an incredible 2021 so far.

The Italian midfielder has evolved into a key player at Chelsea under Thomas Tuchel's rule, playing a pivotal role in the club's unexpected 2020/21 Champions League triumph.

Jorginho then continued his sparkling domestic form at Euro 2020, with his stellar performances in the middle of the park helping Italy win the tournament for the second time in their history.

The year of 2021 is one that the 29-year-old will never, ever forget and his amazing success has resulted in him being one of the favourites to win the Ballon d'Or.

If the Chelsea man were to triumph, it would be quite incredible, although it's still highly unlikely that he'll be able to stop Lionel Messi from winning the accolade for a record seventh time.

However, stranger things have happened in the sport of football and Jorginho has now offered his opinion on potentially scooping the award.

The Italian has stressed that he's "not the best in the world" and says his chances of winning the Ballon d'Or "depends on the criteria".

“We live for dreams,” Jorginho told SportTV, per Football Italia. “But I’ll be honest enough: it depends on the criteria that lead to assigning it.

“If we talk about talent, I’m aware that I’m not the best in the world. If you choose based on titles, well, no one has won more than me this season.

“How will I compare myself to [Lionel] Messi, Cristiano Ronaldo or Neymar? They have completely different characteristics, but again, it depends on the criteria.”

Fair play, Jorginho.

If the award were based solely on titles won, the Chelsea man would have to be the favourite to win.

However, it's clear he's aware that there's far more to it and the fact of the matter is that the Italian cannot compete with the likes of Messi in terms of talent.

The Argentine has been unplayable for club and country this year and his success at the Copa America will likely see him win the Ballon d'Or once again.

Jorginho certainly has a significant chance of joining the Barcelona superstar on the podium, though.

