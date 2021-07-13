Euro 2020 quiz: How much do you remember about this summer's tournament?

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Although football supporters from across the continent were forced to wait a year to see their countries in action, Euro 2020 ended up providing some incredible moments.

From Patrik Schick's stunning goal in Czech Republic's 2-0 victory over Scotland to Unai Simon's calamitous error in Spain's 5-3 victory over Croatia, this summer's tournament had just about everything.

After an entertaining set of group stage fixtures, the Euros moved up a gear as Switzerland produced a major shock by knocking out a much-fancied France outfit on penalties in the round of 16.

Portugal were also eliminated at this stage by Belgium who went on to suffer defeat at the hands of Italy in the quarter-final.

Roberto Mancini's side set up a clash with England by beating Spain in the semi-finals at Wembley Stadium.

Enter Giveaway

Although the Three Lions managed to make the perfect start to the final due to a fantastic strike from Luke Shaw, they were pegged back by Italy in the second-half as Leonardo Bonucci levelled up proceedings.

With neither side able to net a winner in extra-time, the showdown was decided by a penalty shoot-out.

Italy shot-stopper Gianluigi Donnarumma emerged as a hero for his country as he saved spot-kicks from Jadon Sancho and Bukayo Saka to seal victory for his side and extend England's wait for another major international trophy.

Here, in our latest GIVEMESPORT quiz, we have decided to test out your knowledge of Euro 2020.

How many clean-sheets did Jordan Pickford keep for England at the tournament? Who knocked Wales out of the competition?

Get involved below and then share your scores with fellow football fans!

1 of 15 How many games did Italy win at Euro 2020? 4 7 6 5

News Now - Sport News