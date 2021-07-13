Harry Kane transfer: England captain could go public again as Man City line up £100m move

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Tottenham Hotspur star Harry Kane will soon meet Nuno Espirito Santo amid doubts from the England captain that his current club can match his ambitions, according to EuroSport.

What's the latest Tottenham transfer news?

The report suggests that, although the 27-year-old is set for a break following England's run to the Euro 2020 final, discussions over his future are expected relatively soon and he will soon meet up with Spurs' new boss.

Although Nuno was reportedly told that Kane would not be sold this summer during his talks before getting the job, the striker - who is thought to have asked to leave his boyhood club - has reservations about whether or not he can reach the level he wants to in north London.

Premier League champions Manchester City have been strongly linked with a move and could make it clear they are 'serious' about a £100m offer. Should that happen, Kane could publically reiterate his stance that such a figure would represent a fair price, having alluded to that during an interview with Gary Neville on Sky Sports' The Overlap in May.

Would £100m be a fair price for Harry Kane?

Frankly, a fair price for Kane is whatever Tottenham decide to sell him for.

Indeed, he still has three years to run on his £200k-per-week contract, so the club are in little need to sell him quickly if a deal they simply cannot refuse is not reached.

Previously, figures of around £150m and £175m have been mooted, so even a Premier League record-breaking offer of £100m does not seem like it would be enough to tempt chairman Daniel Levy into selling his prized asset.

How well did Harry Kane play at Euro 2020?

Coming off of perhaps his best season to date, Euro 2020 was a strange one for the England captain.

Heavily criticised for his performances in the group stage, Kane still managed to score four goals in the competition, with only Cristiano Ronaldo and Patrik Schick bagging more.

What has Kane said about working with Nuno?

Earlier this month, Kane did praise his new manager but revealed there had been no contact between the two.

"Whenever a new manager comes in, I guess there's a level of excitement around the club. Obviously, I've not been there and not had any contact with him," Kane told talkSPORT (via Sky Sports).

"I'm away with England now and my full focus is on here. Hopefully, we've got a week left.

"He's a great manager and did a great job at Wolves and got them playing a really good way.

"Let's get back and I'm sure we'll be in contact after the tournament."

